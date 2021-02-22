The 5 Best MetroPCS Phone Offers Out In 2021

This is one of the best wireless carriers with hard to beat offers. Since the company is a low-cost carrier, you can expect to sign up for wallet-friendly deals on their network. As a result, MetroPCS phone offers consist of prepaid, no-contract plans that include two prepaid options. This wireless cellular service provider avails a perfect combination of fast speeds and affordable prices thanks to running on the T-Mobile infrastructure. While the company could face competition from an impending merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, there are hurdles yet to be cleared. Until it happens, it is business as usual for Metro by T-Mobile customers.

MetroPCS plans start at $30 for 2 GB. However, you can get a killer deal by porting your number to the cell phone carrier. New customers can avail of an unlimited plan with two months of free service on the network. Typically, the company provides free months of service via a prepaid $150 MasterCard. Getting the free prepaid offer means paying the first two months of service on the plan. In other words, this deal is more of a rebate since when you pay your first two months on time; the cell phone provider refunds the payment. As per the study, ITGust described more details about MetroPCS free phones, plans and offers.

That is not all. To sweeten the deal, MetroPCS is also providing a free phone of your liking upon signing up. Customers can choose between Moto E4, Samsung Galaxy J3 Coolpad Prime Defiant, LG Aristo 2, or the ZTE Avid 4. If you are not familiar with this mobile virtual network operator, you can check out our breakdown of their service to see why they rank it top among prepaid wireless carriers.

The Metro by T-Mobile Phone and Existing Customers Offers: What Are they?

1. Metro by T-Mobile Phone Offers

Initially known as MetroPCS, Metro by T-Mobile is T-Mobile’s no-contract subsidiary. However, regardless of the name they use, the provider carries some great deals on both phones and plans if you are in the market to save some money. Here are the best current deals you can score from the wireless carrier.

2. Existing Customer Offers

Current customers have also something to show under metro pcs phone offers which you can read more about at ResetTips. If you are a current customer, you can add a line to an existing unlimited $60 LTE plan to receive a rebate of $50 on any of MetroPCS phones. Upgrading a phone avails a similar rebate, provided you have been on the network for at least 90 days. You should also be on the $60 unlimited plan, or moving to it. However, this offer is only up for grabs on phones costing $79 or more.

5 Best MetroPCS Phone Deals in 2021

1. MetroPCS $80 Monthly 2 Unlimited Lines Deal/Offer

The first deal you can get with this mobile carrier comes with two lines carrying unlimited high-speed data. All this is for just $80 per month, inclusive of fees and taxes. This plan allows users to get up to 15 GB 4G LTE hotspot data. Here are other details in this plan:

100 GB cloud storage space through Google

15 GB high-speed data with a hotspot connection

Free Amazon Prime subscription (costing $12.99 per month on its own)

It is important to note that Amazon Prime is only for new customers and not current users. Besides, you should sign up for at least one service line to join this plan. This is one of the best deals on MetroPCS, though there some attached strings. Experiencing slower speeds is a common phenomenon for customers in congested areas, especially if you have consumed over 35GB of data before the next billing cycle. Besides, video streaming on this plan is restricted to 480 pixels resolution.

2. MetroPCS Phone Offers: Two Free Samsung Galaxy A20 Phones

Getting Samsung Galaxy A20 smartphones has never been this easy with Metro by T-Mobile. The phone normally goes at $239.99. Here is how you can avail these two phones:

First off, you need to buy one Samsung Galaxy A20 phone from Metro by T-Mobile and connect it to a current wireless phone number. Doing this will give you an instant rebate of $239.99, which is the price of the phone. However, to access this deal, you can’t use an existing T-Mobile number or one that has been active on this cellular carrier in the last 90 days. Thereafter, consider purchasing a second Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone and sign it up for a new service line. Again, MetroPCS will instantly, offer you another $239.99 cashback. It is important to note that you will still be paying taxes and activation charges for the new phone and line of service.

The Galaxy A20 smartphone from Samsung by Metro PCS carries the following features:

A 6.4-inch display

3 GB Random Access Memory (RAM)

32 GB internal storage, with support for MicroSD storage

A powerful 4,000 mAh battery

An Exynos 7884 processor that runs at 1.8 GHz

13 MP plus 5 MP rear cameras

8 MP front-facing camera

3. Metro by T-Mobile Free Phone Offers

Metro PCS is also providing an avenue through which you can get other phones free. Some of the devices they avail include the Moto G7 Power, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Star, the LG Stylo 5, the Moto G7 Play, and the Motorola Moto E6.

Getting these phones is as easy as porting an already existing wireless phone number to the phone of your choice. This will earn you an instant rebate for the price of that smartphone. Unfortunately, the current Metro by T-Mobile numbers is not eligible for this offer, including those that have been on the network for at least 90 days. There is an activation fee and sales taxes to pay for the free phones, just as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy A20.

4. MetroPCS iPhone 7 Offer

Metro pcs phone offers can also get you an iPhone 7, for just $49.99. If you know about the iOS smartphone, it means a whopping $400 price-cut since the phone usually costs $449.99. To avail of the 32 GB onboard storage phone, you need to have an existing phone number, which you will switch over to Metro by T-Mobile. Moreover, this phone offer is only available at MetroPCS stores.

The iPhone 7 carries the following key features:

7-inch display

A 5-megapixel front-facing camera

32 GB onboard storage

A 12-megapixel rear-facing camera

Note: Switching over requires an ID verification.

5. MetroPCS Phone Offers with Free Ride or Hotspot MetroSMART

The final deal we will highlight on metro pcs phone offers includes getting an online car add-on from MetroSMART Ride for free or its stand-alone mobile hotspot variant offer, which is also free of charge. Activating a new service line for each of these devices will avail instant cash backs of $109.99 and $79.99 for the Ride device and hotspot MetroSMART respectively. Just as it is with other MetroPCS phone offers, you will be paying activation fees, the first month of service, as well as the sales taxes to access the devices for free.

Overview

While plenty of MetroPCS free phone deals are for new customers or require signing up for wireless service, you can avail of new rate plans as an existing customer. MetroPCS phone offers are also there to reward loyal customers. You only need to know the right places to look for to avail these deals. For instance, under the $30 2 GB plan, Metro by T-Mobile offers 28 phones in which existing customers pay a $25 upfront fee and a $30 monthly fee thereafter. You can also check under its product line of branded Metro PCS Phone offers from trusted and reputable companies including LG and Samsung.