How to Play Texas Hold ‘Em Poker – 2020 Guide

Poker is a casino game that has been developed over many years. Players started playing it in the early 1900s. Today, the game is one of the most popular games in the world. It was not until the 1970s that poker became truly popular, as the game developed into a game available to everyone at American casinos. The development led to poker becoming even more popular in the 21st century. This happened on the basis of the introduction of online poke. It is now possible for interested spectators to follow along. Not only has it become possible for spectators to keep up with poker, it is now also possible for them to play online poker in their own homes.

Poker is available in many different variations and there are different providers in poker. Below we have chosen to go in-depth with the poker game Texas Hold ́Em.

Here are the most important rules you need to know in order to play Texas Hold ́Em Poker. The dealer shuffles the cards and then distributes two cards to the players. These cards must be dealt with by the player. Then the dealer shows the cards, at first, he is showing three community cards, then one more called the turn and finally the last one called the river. These cards are placed face-up on the table. Before and after each card is revealed, the players can bet. In order to stay in the game, the players much match or exceed each other bet sizes,

The best poker hand wins the pot. (The unifying pot of the chips entered in the played round)

In Texas Hold ́Em Poker, a “dealer button” is placed in front of the player who is the dealer in the round. The player sitting to the left of the player pays “small blind”, which is a mandatory bet. The player to the left of the “small blind” pay “big blind”, which is usually twice the size of “small blind”. When these bets are thrown into the pot. Players’ individual cards are dealt out, after which players place their bet in a clockwise direction.

When playing Texas Hold ́em poker you have the following options: “fold”, “check”, “bet”, Call” or “Raise”. Which of the mentioned options can be triggered depends on the respective action of the previous player

If no one has made a bet before him, the player can either “check” or “bet”. If a player has bet in front of them, the player can “fold”, “Call” or increase the bet once more (“raise”) The caller (“Ring”) must bet the same amount that the players have placed in front of them. Raising does not just sign level with the previous effort.

Once players have seen their cards, they must decide whether to call the Big blind, raise it or fold. The action begins with the player to the left of the Big Blind in what is considered the “live” bet of the round.

The odds will continue in each betting round until all active players (who have not yet left) have placed the same bet.

Now three cards are placed face-up in the middle of the table. They form the so-called “flop”. In teams, the three cards are the community cards. They are available to all players who are still involved in the hand.

Subsequently, the enemy card is placed on the table, another round in which players have the opportunity to increase their bet takes place in the same way as before. The fifth and final cards are then placed on the table.

If at this point in the game there is more than one player left, the player to the left of the dealer first shows his cards. The player who can showcase the best hand with five cards wins the pot. However, there is an exception if two players have equal cards. If this is the case, the pot is split equally between the two players. After the pot is settled, a new round can begin in the same way.

To be able to understand Texas Hold ́em Poker, you need to know the different poker hands you can have when playing poker.

When you play Texas Team ́Em there are several different ways to win the game rounds. Below you see the options which are ranked from best to worst hand.

The best hand you can have in poker is if you have ace, king, lady, kid and 10 in the same suit. This hand is called Royal flush The second-best hand one can have in Texas Hold’Em poker is five cards in sequence and the same suit. This hand is called Straight flush. The third best hand is to have four of a kind cards eg four hooks. This hand is called Four and a kind. After is of having three of a kind as well as a pair. This hand is called full house After the aforementioned come Flush, which consists of five cards of the same suit the cards should not necessarily be in order. Nu we’ve come to the hand called Straight. Here you have to have five cards in order, here the cards play no role. The next hand is Three of a kind, which consists of three of a kind cards. If you can put together a hand where there are two different pairs. Do you have the poker hand called Two pairs. The ninth way to win the round is if you have the highest pair. This poker hand is called Pair. The last way to win the total pot is at the highest card. This is used if you do not have any of the above hands. This is where the highest card rule applies.

After reading this article, you should have a better insight into how Texas Hold ́Em poker works. It is both possible to play Texas Hold´em poker at online casinos, where the real money is played. It is also possible to this poker game on platforms where one plays for fictitious money. Last but not least, you can play this poker in a private home with your friends. Poker does not set limits, it is up to you in what form you want to play it!

