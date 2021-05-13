Can You Get a Term Insurance Plan with Pre-Existing Illnesses?

The number of lifestyle diseases has increased manifold in the last couple of years. Medical conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, thyroid, etc., have become common in the youth as well as older generations. Although in most cases, these health conditions can be easily monitored and regulated with a healthy lifestyle of a nutritious diet and regular exercise, it is still advisable to get an Edelweiss Tokio term insurance.

Term insurance not only helps your loved ones in your absence but also protects you against the financial costs of a critical illness, pre-existing conditions, and more.

Read on to know more about a term insurance plan with coverage for pre-existing conditions.

What is a term plan?

A term plan is a pure protection plan. These plans are a type of life insurance plans that offer protection against death during the policy term. Term insurance protects your family in the event of death during the policy term only, and there are no benefits if you survive the term.

The sum assured and premium amounts are pre-fixed at the time of purchase and can be decided on the basis of your needs, income, age, gender, number of family members, etc. Term insurance plans also come with add on options, such as a term plan with critical illness and disability rider.

What are pre-existing conditions?

A pre-existing condition is defined as a health condition that you may suffer from before buying a term insurance policy. Any condition, injury, or symptom that have persisted and been diagnosed 48 months before the purchase of the policy for which you may have also received treatment 48 months prior to the purchase of the policy can be termed as a pre-existing illness.

How can pre-existing conditions affect your ability to buy term insurance?

While term insurance is generally valued and bought for the death benefit, it provides your loved ones in your absence; it can also be used for financial protection against medical costs. You can buy a term insurance plan with critical illness benefit to cover the costs of several ailments. For instance, the Edelweiss Term Plan with Critical Illness covers 12 types of health conditions. The Edelweiss Critical Illness plan also covers pre-existing ailments.

However, there are some things that can affect your ability to purchase term insurance with critical illness cover, such as:

The type of health condition you suffer from: The type of pre-existing ailment you suffer from can make a lot of difference. Although all insurance companies have different rules and regulations, most insurers look at the severity of your illness before selling you a policy. Serious illnesses like cancer, kidney disease, etc., may term you as a high-risk applicant. However, conditions like thyroid, diabetes, etc., can be kept under control with proper medication and may not be such an obstacle when buying critical illness term insurance.

Your age and gender: Age and gender play crucial roles in your health and ultimately affect your insurance plans too. Scientifically, women tend to live longer than men, but they can be exposed to several health issues like ovarian cancer, PCOS, pregnancy and childbirth-related health problems, and more.

Similarly, a health condition, such as asthma or diabetes, may affect different age groups differently. While young people may not be as badly affected by some ailments, the same condition can be more taxing and may require a more aggressive form of treatment for older people. All of these factors ultimately alter the costs of insurance too.

What are the guidelines related to critical illness, pre-existing conditions in term insurance?

You can buy a term insurance plan with a critical illness rider if you have a pre-existing condition. However, there two things to note here – one positive and one negative.

There is no waiting period: The good news is that, unlike health insurance plan that comes with a waiting period for pre-existing diseases, term insurance plans do not have a waiting period for pre-existing illnesses. If the insurance company accepts your application and activates your policy, you can claim full coverage from day one of your term plan tenure.

You may get a higher premium: The downside is that a term insurance plan with a critical illness rider can come with a higher premium, depending on the type and severity of your illness. Insurance companies charge a higher premium to cover the risk of pre-existing ailments. The premium can also be different for different age groups, starting with lower premiums for youngsters that gradually increase with age.

How to buy term insurance with pre-existing conditions?

Here are some points you can follow while purchasing critical illness term insurance:

Do not delay buying a term insurance plan after you have been diagnosed with a health condition. Health conditions tend to deteriorate with time. So, the longer you wait, the harder it can be to find an affordable insurance plan. Always remember to compare different plans from different insurance providers to determine which policy offers the lowest premiums and maximum features. Do not be scared to reveal your health conditions to the insurance company. Hiding or concealing information can only lead to hassles later. In fact, the insurance company reserves the right to reject your family’s claim if they find discrepancies in the information provided by you. Hence, make sure to be completely honest and share your medical history with the insurance provider.



Conclusion

Pre-existing illnesses can bring many obstacles with them, but they should not bring your life to a complete standstill. Keep in mind that with proper treatment and healthy lifestyle choices, you can beat a health condition and live a long and happy life. However, make sure to invest in a good term insurance plan with a critical illness rider to effectively manage the costs of an illness. This can help you focus entirely on your health and not be distracted by money troubles at a trying time in your life.