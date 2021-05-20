Temporary Buildings Planning Permission Requirements

Erecting some temporary buildings requires temporary buildings planning permission from the authorities while others do not. For instance, you need planning permission if the building is larger than 100 square meters and will be used for more than a month in the UK. However, this is not carved in stone; there are some exceptions such as cases involving emergency responses.

Whether you are making new temporary structures for business or building extensions for your organization, it is worth knowing more about temporary buildings planning permission in your country. It is recommended that you work closely with a temporary structure expert on not only following guidelines for temporary buildings planning permission but also to help you complete successful applications.

When Do You Need Planning Permissions?

As mentioned, there are times when you need temporary buildings planning permission and those when you do not. The UK and other countries have clear rules. In our case, let us focus on the UK and neighboring regions.

Larger new temporary structures – When making a structure that is 100 square meters and above, the government regulations require you to apply for temporary buildings planning permission. But this is not the only requirement for large structures. If the structure will take more than a quarter of the site, an application for permission is also necessary.

Bigger extensions – Some companies make large extensions that require temporary buildings planning permission. If they have a size that covers the area described above, the authorities will require you to apply. Likewise, extensions that reduce the parking lot significantly or come especially close to the existing structures must receive approval. To be sure, you should work closely with a temporary structure expert who has enough experience in these matters.

When making semi permanent structures – Although they are categorized as temporary structures, the owner should seek planning permissions. After all, these structures are typically used for many years.

If it is a requirement in your country – Countries have different regulations. If you are from any place outside of the UK, the requirements might be different. So, check with your state to confirm if you need to apply for planning permissions or not.

When Planning Permission for Temporary Structures Is Not Needed

There is good news! Sometimes, you can erect temporary structures without the need to seek temporary buildings planning permission. In the UK, you are good to go if the building is to be used for less than one month or, more precisely, less than 28 days. These include temporary tents used for exhibitions and to respond to emergencies.

You also do not need to make many applications if the structures are used for extensions and are smaller and shorter than the original structure. Usually, these are considered smaller structures with no or little impact on national planning. For those outside the UK, it is highly recommended that you check the building regulations in your state.

Planning Permission Services Offered by Experts

As mentioned, working with professional temporary structure providers such as Smart-Space has many benefits. Since the processes involved in the application for temporary buildings planning permission are many, these experts have split the services into several categories. Clients choose one that meets their current needs.

Assessment of the project – When making a planning permission application, a professional assessment of the project is necessary. Who can do it better than a qualified temporary structure provider? It is even better if they are the same people to provide the design, fabrication, and assembly of the structure.

Gather all documentation and information needed for application – The application, which is a process, requires a lot of information and documentation evidence to convince the authorities to approve. Experts know what is required in each case, and they will help you assemble the appropriate information into one file.

Applying – Whether it is an online application and submission or a manual one, experienced experts will help you go through it. The aim is to avoid costly mistakes such as omitting important information or failure to submit all supporting documentation.

Help with correction as recommended by the authorities – After submission for temporary buildings planning permission, the authorities might accept, reject, or recommend corrections. Experts help you with the latter to ensure the application goes through. They do all they can to make certain that the application is a success.

How to Obtain Temporary Buildings Planning Permission

It is easy to use professionals for all the above services. Making an application can be tasking if you are to do it on your own. However, the process remains the same whether you will do it by yourself or seek the help of an expert.

With the advancement of technology, most of the applications around the world have been made available online. So, use an official government portal that handles building and construction matters in your country.

It will involve filling out online forms, uploading documents, and making the right payments. It is simple if you are keen on details, but it can be quite challenging when you do not understand all the requirements fully.

Professionals in temporary buildings planning permission make it an effortless procedure with a high probability of success. We have listed the benefits of using their services before to convince you to use them.

Reasons to Work with Experts in Temporary Buildings Planning Permission

The main benefit is the expert advice you get before the application for temporary buildings planning permission. The experts will help you align the project with the authorities’ requirements to avoid a rejected application. So, whether you are in the UK or any other part of the world, consider working with the experts.

Experts save time and prevent disappointments caused by a rejected application. Since they have successfully completed numerous applications before, they make a fast application free of errors. As a consequence, your temporary structure project will be on schedule, and your entire business will benefit from it.

Lastly, using experts eliminates the hassle of doing it by yourself. As mentioned, this is a tough project especially if it is your first time. But relying on professionals gives you time to focus on other things.

Conclusion

So, when seeking temporary buildings planning permission, you need to make the right application in the first place. But as it stands, using a professional in temporary structures is the best way to increase your chances of being successful. From this guide, you know what is required of you. Every tip above will ensure that your project is not delayed because of temporary buildings planning permission.