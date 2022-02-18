How Can You Tell If a Coin is Rare and Worth Money – 2022 Guide

Coin collecting is something that hundreds of millions of people do, and this is a preferred hobby for those who are looking for something interesting, elegant, and something that could help them make profits in the long run.

If you are one of the people who enjoy this pastime activity, then you already know that the exclusive coins are the ones that are the best to invest in, and they are not only a gem to have in your collection, but they will also increase their value over time. Use this 2022 guide to find out how you can tell if a coin is a rare one and worth money.

Use a guidebook

The easiest way to find out if a piece is exclusive is to use a guidebook. Even though they are usually made for beginners, no matter what your knowledge and experience are, you can benefit a lot from these books. You can purchase several of them, depending on your location and the pieces you are interested in, and you can find out how many pieces were minted, which are the rarest ones, why, and how valuable they are.

You can find these books pretty much everywhere, and you can just order them online. This will save you a lot of time and trouble, but even if you don’t want to do this and invest in them, you can usually find all the information about the rarest and most valuable pieces online.

Pay attention to all the small details

Paying attention to the smallest details can help you save a lot of trouble, and you can easily determine if the piece is fake, real and if it is rare. When you handle the piece, try to look at it from all sides, tilt it, and look for the smallest marks, errors, and things that could tell you if the piece is gold, gold-plated, or if it is made from any other material. Look for missing elements, as well as die cracks, and don’t forget to examine the edges. By doing all these things you can find out if the piece is in mint condition, and if it has all the marks and mints that it should.

Use reputable stores to purchase the exclusive coins

There are a lot of reputable and transparent stores that sell these rare coins, and they are much easier to find than most people think. Instead of searching for a private collector that may or may not scam you, it is far better to choose a website that is going to provide all the information that you need, plus they can guarantee the authenticity of the goods that they sell.

You can use websites like https://www.rarecoin.de/, to find rare and exclusive pieces, and you can also find out more about each coin that they sell without having to roam the internet for the information.

Know what the signs of a fake one are

It is really easy to get scammed, especially since there are a lot of coins that are worth tens of thousands of dollars, and con artists are going to try and trick you. You can easily find pieces that are gold or silver-plated, and pieces that look real, but are just a copy.

Look for the most common signs that a coin is fake, and start by asking for the proper documentation and certificates. Don’t forget to check if there is a sign that two pieces have been joined, and even though this looks cool, the pieces don’t have any actual value. Look for the mint mark, as well as the mint dates and locations of the pieces.

Check to see how many pieces were made

Another way to tell if the piece is worth investing in is to find out how old it is, and how many pieces were made. Some coins may be made in hundreds or even thousands of pieces, but if most of them were lost or melted, and if just dozens are left, then the value is going to increase.

For pretty much every single piece that you can come across, you should be able to easily check and see how many were minted. Don’t forget to do this, and you should be also able to verify this information on the website where you plan to make your purchase, or you can just talk to the seller.

Pay attention to the condition

Lastly, you need to pay attention to the condition of the goods. As you already know the most valuable pieces are going to be in perfect condition, and they are not going to be damaged at all. Note that there are exceptions to this rule and that sometimes, there were only a handful of pieces made, and all of them were though a lot.

So, in those rare cases, the coins will not be in mint condition, and if you find one that is perfect, you are either looking at an exclusive piece that is going to cost you a fortune, or it is a fake one. Always do your research before you go on your adventure, and know that if it is possible for you to see and feel the piece in person, not just through the screen, you should always take this opportunity.

Be realistic about your knowledge

You can also always consult with an expert or someone who can mentor you in this hobby. If you are just starting this, then it is better to rely only on trusted stores and websites that are honest and transparent with their pieces.

Purchasing goods from anonymous collectors may be a great way to find rare pieces, but not everyone is going to be honest, especially if you don’t know what you are looking for, and what you are looking at. Be smart about this, and know that with time, your skills and experience will come. Don’t invest a lot of money in things that you haven’t researched properly, and don’t trust anyone and everyone you can find on the internet.

With this guide, you are going to improve your chances of finding a valuable coin, and knowing if you should invest in it, and how much. Before you finalize the deal, and before you make the purchase, make sure to check if there are other collectors or places that have the exact same one and compare prices. Take your time, do your research, and know that sometimes it is better to wait for the deal of your life.