Tekashi’s Girlfriend Jade Refuses To Be Called “A Snitch”

Tekashi 6ix9ine is lurking on social media announcing that next week he will be releasing his new single. In the meantime, he managed to get into a beef with 50 Cent, dissing him: “Won’t be the first time 50 abandons his son……. lemme just mind my business”, after 50 said he would not work with him in the future.

In the latest social media post, 6ix9ine took notice of his girlfriend’s latest post. It was left unclear if he’s a fan of the picture itself or the caption, which seemingly references him.

“Describe me in one word but you can’t say snitch”, Jade captioned the pic. Naturally, trolls had a field day calling her “replaceable”, “corny” and much worse. The pic has been cosigned by Tekashi himself.

