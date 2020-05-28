Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Release New Song With Nicki Minaj

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new single “TROLLZ” is rumored to have a big-name feature on it and, although it has not been confirmed, many believe that will be Nicki Minaj. The two have been linked in rumors for the last several weeks and this week, things got a little more intense when a fan page reported that the female rap legend was on the way to film a video with the rainbow-haired informant.

Aside from several unconfirmed reports and fan page speculation, there is a possibility that Nicki Minaj was transported to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s hide-out this week to film a new music video. 6ix9ine did announce a second delay to his new video “TROLLZ” citing the fact that the song would not be ready before Friday.

With the new single releasing in a week’s time, we will likely need to wait and see what kind of surprises Tekashi 6ix9ine has in store for his fans. Since his early release from prison, the rapper’s location has been leaked twice, forcing him to take security precautions and move to a different hide-out.