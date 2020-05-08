Tekashi 6ix9ine Had Staggering 2M Viewers On Instagram Live

The self-proclaimed King of New York, Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back with his new single and video, titled “GOOBA.” The rapper is also celebrating his 24th birthday today, hopping on Instagram Live to address the people for the first time since he got home.

Although he started thirty minutes late, Tekashi managed to rack up 2 million concurrent viewers on his live-stream, which makes the old record seem like a joke. Tory Lanez had allegedly broken the record last month with one of the first Quarantine Radio episodes, getting over 300K viewers.

6ix9ine managed to become one of the most controversial names in the music business. Regardless, there are still plenty of adoring fans who have been waiting for new music and today, they got it in the form of “GOOBA”.

Immediately after the release of the song, Tekashi dropped the music video which features plenty of twerking models who are dressed in rainbow colors. It was previously announced that the video will be filmed in Tekashi’s backyard, now it seems like 6ix9ine had a pretty decent studio, or perhaps it was simply the wonders of a green screen.