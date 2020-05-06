Tekashi Warns Of Feds Ahead Of His New Single On IG Live

6ix9ine was released from prison out of fear of the coronavirus pandemic but now that he’s home, he’s back in action. This week, he’ll make his imminent return to the rap game with his first single. It seems likely that the song will soar on the Billboard Hot 100, at least in the first week.

Earlier today, the rapper shared on Instagram Live his first post since his release. The post is simply stating that he’ll be heading to Instagram Live this Friday at 3 p.m.with an added precaution – the feds are watching.

Though it was meant as a joke, the feds probably are watching him since his release. Like him or not, many will probably tune in out of curiosity.