Tekashi’s New Song Preview Leaks

Tekashi 6ix9ine has only been out of prison for a few weeks but, already, he’s focused on getting back to his old status as the self-proclaimed King of New York. His legal team has revealed that he is currently working on two albums, one English and one Spanish. The first clip of new music has officially arrived via Twitter.

Yelling into the microphone, 6ix9ine appears to be reigniting the same method that got him so many hits before he became a government informant. 6ix9ine has not commented on the nature of the leak of the song titled “Bently” or when it will be released.