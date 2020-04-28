Tekashi’s Girlfriend Shows Some Love With Her New Look

With Tekashi 6ix9ine officially out of prison, it’s surprising at how he’s been able to stay away from social media trolling.

During his stint in prison, one of his loudest supporters was his girlfriend Jade, who had only been with him for just over a week prior to his arrest. Still, she went to bat for him and wrote letters to the judge requesting his release, which was eventually granted because of COVID-19.

The former strip club dancer is back to showing her 6ix9ine love, getting rainbows in her hair.