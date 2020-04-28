Tekashi’s Girlfriend Shows Some Love With Her New Look

Image source: TheRollingStone

With Tekashi 6ix9ine officially out of prison, it’s surprising at how he’s been able to stay away from social media trolling.

Image source: Instagram

During his stint in prison, one of his loudest supporters was his girlfriend Jade, who had only been with him for just over a week prior to his arrest. Still, she went to bat for him and wrote letters to the judge requesting his release, which was eventually granted because of COVID-19.

Image source: Instagram

The former strip club dancer is back to showing her 6ix9ine love, getting rainbows in her hair.

 

