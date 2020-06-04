Tekashi’s GF Reveals Number Of Days Left In House Arrest

Tekashi revealed that his new single and music video would be delayed for the third straight week, this time because it would not be appropriate to release new music with everything going on. Now, the rainbow rapper’s timetable for complete freedom may have been revealed by his girlfriend Jade.

Sharing a new thirst-trappy photo on her Instagram page, Jade wrote a caption that seems to reveal when her main man will be released from house arrest, finally allowed to remove the ankle monitor.

“House Arrest Day #627 57 more days,” she wrote.