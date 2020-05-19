Tekashi Accuses Billboard For Rigging The Charts, And The Company Responds

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been demanding the spotlight since he was released from jail, and it seems he won’t be letting up any time soon. The rainbow-colored rapper took the music world by the storm with his single “GOOBA” and now he’s accusing Billboard of manipulating the charts in order to keep him from having the No. 1 song.

Tekashi 6ix9ine took a shot at both Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for passing him with their song “Stuck With U”, saying that Ariana’s team used multiple credit cards to get her song’s numbers over the line.

In his video, 6ix9ine also shows a chart of numbers where viewers can see that he had 51 million streams as compared to Billboards stats that showed 31 million.

Billboard responded to allegations: “The chart forecast referenced was not created nor provided by Billboard to the industry. Those with access to sales, streaming, and radio data from various sources often create their own chart models and update them at their own frequency. Billboard does not distribute any Hot 100 ranking forecast to labels, management, or artists”.

“Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data conducts audits on all sales reported with access to purchase-level detail and works with data partners to recognize excessive bulk purchases and remove those units from the final sales total”, was the response concerning the credit card fraud.

Meanwhile, Tekashi continues to relentlessly troll the company.