Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Now A Father Of Two! Baby Mama, Layna, Has A DNA Test As A Proof

Tekashi 6ix9ine allegedly fathered a child with a woman named Layna, and she didn’t wait long after finding out about the rapper’s early release from prison to serve him with the results of her DNA test. In fact, she went over his head and tested the Tekashi’s father to see if there was a match.

There is a 99.9% match with his father’s DNA so, unless Layna was also intimate with Daniel Hernandez Sr., it’s pretty much been proven that 6ix9ine is now a father of two. Besides, a little girl, whose name is Briella, looks just like her dad.

The rapper was released from prison and will be serving the next four months on house arrest with a GPS monitoring his every move.