Akon Defends 6ix9ine For Snitching, Calls Him “His Lil’ Man”

Last year when Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced Akon spoke about the case and stated that he understands why the rapper ratted out all of his buddies. “With Tekashi it’s a little different because he comes from a generation that really didn’t have no moral ethic”, he said in an interview.

Now that the rainbow-haired artist is out of prison, he’s singing that same tune, even going one step further and referring to the Brooklyn star as his “lil’ man”.On Instagram Live Akon talked to DJ Whoo Kid: “He had to literally decide, ‘What’s more valuable to me?’ My family or my future”.

He believes that snitching is no longer affecting the youth as it did back in the day. If Akon or DJ Whoo Kid would have told on all their partners, their careers would be over. However, because of 6ix9ine’s age, Akon thinks he’s being given a second chance.