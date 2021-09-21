Technology Tourism in Malaysia

Technology has played an increasingly significant role within the tourism industry in the last decade. Thanks to technology, resources have been saved, operational efficiency improved, and services have improved. Customer service, bookings, and communication systems can benefit businesses and consumers alike. By replacing expensive people with machines, technology in Malaysia has helped the tourism industry reduce labor costs and avoid customer service problems. Tourism has also been greatly facilitated by the Internet, as tourists can book his/her bus ticket online without any hassle.

Increasing numbers of tourism in Malaysia is a result of global smart tourism market demands. It is indisputable that the tourism sector positively affects rural communities’ economies by diversifying their business activities. Hence, the government of Malaysia paid serious attention to this sector, particularly to generate more income for locals. With the launch of Malaysia Smart Tourism 4.0 initiatives, the industries of tourism in Malaysia are moving forward to embracing the smart tourism concept.

This study has been designed to identify challenges and solutions for smart applications of tourism in Malaysia. Using a questionnaire survey, 400 domestic and international visitors were recruited for the study at Pulau Langkawi and Cameron Highlands, two destinations of eco-tourism in Malaysia. An analysis of the challenges was conducted using the Chi-square test. Smart tourism presents several challenges, including awareness, safety, and privacy. Malaysia seeks to establish a more comprehensive and effective framework for smart tourism using this study.

Malaysia Smart Tourism 4.0

1.The introduction

The Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) reports that Malaysia tops the list in tourism arrivals and receives top marks in global receipts by ranking top 15 globally in arrivals. Accordingly, the tourism sector generated RM36.9 billion in gross national income (GNI) in the year 2009, ranking it fifth among Malaysian industries. The country receives RM1 billion a week in foreign visitor receipts making it the 9th most visited country in the world.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the tourism sector has and will continue to play a significant role in Malaysia’s economic growth, thus the need to promote a variety of intriguing tourist attractions in the tourism industry. Malaysia aims to receive 36 million tourists and RM168 billion in tourism receipts in 2020, recognizing the tourism industry’s potential. Therefore, the industry is expected to grow three times by 2020, so Malaysia will be able to generate RM3 billion in revenue a week from this industry.

2. Work related to this

Through the technology in Malaysia, not only do travellers have dynamic options, but the tourism industry can also market its services by building “homes” online. Travel websites currently play an important part in people’s decision-making process before they journey out on holiday. However, while the depth and scope of travel websites have grown, their usability has remained an issue. These problems lead to frustrating online planning experiences due to poor usability, weak functionality, inaccessibility, difficult content, and few cross-cultural considerations.

One way to counter the disadvantages of web-based travel planning is to promote "experience-based tourism marketing." Marketing that emphasizes experience emphasizes activities and exotic, great experiences and virtual tours, galleries, and interactive maps. To reach a broader audience, tourist organizations must create attractive multimedia content that inspires tourists. Interactiveness and multimedia are key ingredients for delivering virtual experiences, including sensory information richness and human-computer interaction. Users can more vividly and imagine the destination by taking a virtual tour. By learning more about their holiday destination, tourists are more likely to make a realistic choice in choosing a destination with the help of technology in Malaysia.

3. Augmented reality with SMART-G 3D

The main goal with SMART-G is to create an intelligent system that can help users and travellers make advanced decisions regarding their vacation. Users can answer questions based on what they expect from their holiday in SMART-G.

After supplying the application with the required information, SMART-G will suggest the best destinations for the user based on their travel goals (shopping or dining) as well as their budget. When it comes to displaying the output from the destination, SMART-G produces a two-dimensional image.

4. Evaluation

Testing and evaluation are important phases in a methodology. Evaluate the performance and response of systems to measure their user satisfaction. The researcher has tested both the usability of the system and its satisfaction with the users. To obtain feedback from users on the system from several perspectives to meet the customer requirements retrieved from primary research and also to meet the research objective. Five categories were used for user testing to ensure everyone accepts this system.

Participants are asked the following questions to identify which group they belong to. Identifying the profile of a person is particularly important to identify the level of acceptance of the person in different social strata. SMART-G is measured in terms of satisfying users at any level of a social group.

Conclusion

Malaysia’s Economic Transformation Programme aims to improve the country’s competitiveness in the global market as well as growing revenues in the tourism industry. This research proposed an innovative marketing strategy that combines an intelligent system to satisfy price constraints while achieving purpose, activity, and accommodation objectives with augmented reality, which fits into this effort.

Researchers benchmarked the research against the performance of Australia’s tourism industry, which ranked first worldwide. Because of SMART-G’s AI-driven technology in Malaysia’s marketing approach, the questionnaire data showed good responses from users. Only a limited amount of time is available to prepare budgets for specific geopolitical areas, which is necessary to obtain accurate information.

In addition to being able to find information on the internet to assist in their vacation planning, online bus ticket booking for commute has also played a role in assisting individuals.