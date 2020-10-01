6 Modern Technologies That Will Innovate Online Gambling – 2020 Guide

Advances in technology affect absolutely every part of society and every industry. Everything is evolving, becoming more accessible to more and more people and everything is easier to use due to the improved interfaces.

Of course, the gambling industry is not lagging behind in technological progress. This is totally expected given that it is one of the world’s largest industries and all casinos have always followed innovations and were among the first to implement them.

As online gambling became available more than 10 years ago, and today it is equally popular compared to live gambling, now is the time to make new progress. What are the modern technologies that will innovate online gambling, read below to be ready for everything that awaits us in 2020 and beyond.

Virtual reality

Although the beginnings of virtual reality took place in the 70s of the twentieth century, commercial implementation began only a few years ago. They were used by the army or for flight simulations, but now they are available everywhere. If you’ve been to any major sporting event or similar event, you’ve certainly had the opportunity to try VR. Video gaming is slowly moving into the world of virtual reality and the upcoming gaming consoles are considered to be the last generation of gaming consoles of its kind, followed by everything in VR. As VR headsets became affordable, online casinos began to implement this option.

People want to sit at home and gamble, but with VR they will feel like they are playing live, not online. Everything is interactive and you will completely forget where you are. More and more websites are implementing this option, and the graphics are also advancing to make everything look as realistic as possible. Expect VR gambling to become commonplace by the end of this year and during the next.

Augmented reality

Unlike virtual reality where everything is completely virtual, augmented reality has a different concept. Here, artificial intelligence and software expand the experience that a person has, but in a real environment, not in a virtual one. For example, AR can turn your room into a real casino and bring you a lot of fun that way. It is also very useful for the casino, because it will have a better insight into it if someone cheats or tries to create a certain pattern, which is forbidden.

So far, very few websites have AR implemented, less than VR, because VR is better developed for now. But very soon that will change, because they are constantly working on the development of AR. Imagine how much fun it will be when your room becomes the MGM Grand.

Use of cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are becoming an increasingly popular payment method, because they are completely anonymous. If you don’t know how they work, we’ll briefly explain to you so you know why gambling using cryptocurrencies is something you absolutely should try. These are currencies that are decentralized, so no central bank owns them. This brings two benefits. The first is anonymity, and the second is that there is no inflation, because a large amount of this currency can’t be put into the system, but only as much as it is “mined”. For all these reasons, many respectable online casinos have already inserted cryptocurrencies into currencies that you can use.

This is a great opportunity to make money, because their value is constantly increasing, so the value of what you win will also increase. And if you don’t want to leave your bank account information online, then this is the ideal option for you. It is certain that the best sports betting sites, such as sbo360.com, will soon implement this option, so you will bet using Bitcoin for example.

Apps for smartwatch

Smartphones and various types of fitness bracelets have become so popular that people don’t take their smartphones out of their pockets all day but just use a smart watch. It can perform most tasks on it as well as on a smartphone, but it was not possible to gamble over a smartwatch. Once industry leaders realize the potential of smart watches and how popular they have become, they are working hard to develop smartphone apps. It is not yet known exactly what it will look like, but we believe that it will be an ideal adaptation to this way of use. Everything will be available to you on your wrist, if not this year, then certainly during 2021.

New safety systems

We are never safe enough, especially with so many ways of online scams and many security breaches happening. That is why they must constantly work on security improvements, and people are close to big breakthroughs in this field. Brick and mortar casinos have their own elaborate security methods, but online they are more exposed to hacker attacks.

That is why they are working on additional improvements in facial recognition as well as retinal recognition. With additional security measures in place, you will be completely safe and know that no one but you can access your money. The development of technology will certainly bring new protection systems in the future.

Cloud gaming

You probably can’t imagine storing your photos or any important data on something other than the cloud anymore. Clouds are the safest places in the world to store digital data and it is almost impossible to lose something you store there. Also, using the cloud for gaming is becoming increasingly popular. You no longer have to download the game to be able to use it, but you will have all the options even if you use it via the cloud service. That way, you don’t have to overload your phone’s memory.

All data is in the cloud, and you just run from there. Also, this way you will achieve the highest speed, and the only drawback is that it consumes a lot of mobile data and which can be a problem if the Internet connection is slow. But don’t worry, this problem will be solved soon, with the expansion of the 5G network.

Conclusion

As you can see, your favorite casinos are constantly working to improve your gambling experience. It’s just up to you to play and enjoy it.