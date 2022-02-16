Top Technology Trends For Design Students

Technology and design always go hand in hand, which is especially true for those cases when the use of AI-based tools helps pick the most suitable solutions based on given requirements. Nevertheless, these technology trends also follow classic design rules and precautions that have existed for decades, which is why one should verify things manually to ensure that what’s seen on a computer screen can be applied in practice.

Starting with basic animation tools like Autodesk Maya or Pencil2D and ending up with augmented reality solutions like ArToolKit, design students must follow general guidelines of forms and shapes. It means that all the upcoming technology trends that are being in use or those that are anticipated in the future mostly represent variations of what has already been there before. It makes it essential to approach all the trends in design with a grain of salt by focusing on practical applicability and ease of use instead.

The Use of SMART Technology

Implementation of smart technology can be met everywhere these days. Starting from the use of smartphones and tracking systems in vehicles to the design of innovative clothes and even smart cities, it poses certain design challenges. The main technology trend in design in this regard also relates to the creation of metaverse and transfer of information via mobile devices, both remotely and not. A designer must be able to visualize how exactly smart technology can be helpful in already existing conditions to avoid getting things overly complicated. While the SMART technology is one of the most trending design aspects of 2022, It’s also necessary to focus on accessibility aspects when researching new technology trends in design.

The Presence of 3D Models In Design

Digital modeling has been around for decades now, yet 3D printing has taken things to another level as we can process various building and design tools differently by coming up with real-life models. There are certain advantages of 3D printing for students as they can calculate anything from the use of materials to project costs. As a rule, it will require some writing and can become a great idea for your next research project. You may explore TopEssayWriting when you are feeling stuck or need to finish your paper timely. Remember that you need to take time to explore each trend as design writing always takes time. If you are exploring the design of vehicles or work with land estimation, the use of 3D printing is a great area to explore.

Artificial Intelligence & Automation of Design Estimation Tasks

The role of artificial intelligence tools and automation in design became even more important than ever before because designers had to work remotely because of pandemic restrictions. This also became a growing trend as automation has made it possible to address shortages of human resources that played the role of practical designers in the past. It has helped set new priorities as software developers at Adobe Inc and other companies have focused on the creation of a special technology network where design students could apply their knowledge with the calculation of logistic shortages and new experiences that have been introduced by changes to the global markets. This is where AI-based technology proves crucial as it helped designers to simplify things and achieve their objectives faster and easier.

Addressing Environmental Issues With Software Tools

It doesn’t matter if you would like to focus on design ideas that would help reduce the pollution in your area or show responsibility as you pursue college dorm room decorating ideas, you need the right tools. The technology has addressed this design aspect as of late with the BIM software for design students that helps to calculate environmental risks. Focusing on provided data to achieve sustainability in design, it’s a groundbreaking technology trend that you should not miss!

Global Communication & Conferencing

Another technology trend that’s becoming popular as of late relates to remote teamwork and cooperation. It happens via video conferencing methods and keeping in touch remotely to control certain processes and modeling. It helps to bring the quality up to certain design standards and safety benchmarks not only locally but internationally, which helps designers speak the same technical language. It also helps to eliminate verbal challenges and various issues related to logistics and incorrect outsourcing.

The Technology Trends In Design VS Creative Design Ideas

As a rule, those design students who are good with technology, often forget about being creative as they tend to rely on their tools instead of the skills and ideas that must be brainstormed. For example, no software will be able to give hints about biophilic interiors and the use of natural herbs in the living room or when the talk goes about organic clothes. While you can come up with lighting ideas based on computer modeling and special exterior designs based on existing templates and free space, it’s your sense of things and your taste that matter way more.

As you approach top technology trends in design, use acquired knowledge as a tool that can support your creativity, not as something that gives you the foundation for your way of thinking. Creating volumes within volumes as you work with your favorite tool will only limit your logic and will place you in a trap of what a particular software solution can do. Learn to think beyond the proverbial box and focus on what you would like to achieve, then follow the latest development in technology. Following this simple rule will help you become a unique individual with great taste in things!

BIO

As a researcher who is constantly dealing with technology, business training sessions, and education, Michael loves writing about his discoveries as he shares helpful tips and ideas. His posts will inspire and help stay on top of all the latest. Follow Michael to think beyond your comfort zone and find inspiration.