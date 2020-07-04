TCL Introduces Affordable ‘TCL 10 Series’ Smartphones With 5G And Its Signature Display

The recent launch of Android smartphones by TCL demonstrates the affordable devices leveraging the Nxtvision technology of the company has a lot to offer. Especially, the 10 series are the first set of 5G devices and the first from this manufacturer with the AMOLED display. Surprisingly, all the latest additions of smartphones with 5G technology will cost below $500. The customers can get three phones in the 10 series, namely, TCL 10 Pro, 10 L, and 10 5G, and all of them come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and quad rear camera and probably the first what the company calls smartphones from TCL brand.

TCL is one of the most popular and household names people associate with affordable television sets but the intention of this manufacturer to step into the world of Smartphone may mean another competitor for its rivals. Not that it is their first take on a smartphone as they manufactured devices previously under the brand name of Alcatel and Blackberry. Apart from this, the specs and features of the 10 series of devices provide an opportunity to customers to buy cell phones within their budget.

Here is what you should know about the TCL 10 series smartphones and how they can make a mark in the mobile phone industry.

TCL 10 5G

Among the other two 5G-enabled smartphones of TCL, the TCL 10 5G comes with Snapdragon TM 7 series 5g SoC and a whopping 6.53-inch Dotch TM+FHD display, lending it over ninety per cent of screen-to-body ratio. The device includes only one type of memory with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM. The Micro SD slot on the device allows users to expand the memory and the software included is Android 10.

The quad-camera of TCL 10 5G is present at the back and includes a 64MP main camera, a macro camera, and 118-degree ultra-wide-angle camera for Bokeh effects and portrait shots. Besides, the 16-MP camera on the front portion comes with the pixel binning tech, amalgamating four pixels automatically, making them one for vibrant selfies and taking shots on low-light conditions. As far as the 4500 MAh battery of TCL 10 5G is concerned, the Quick 5 TM 3.0 fast charging empowers it with ease.

The buyers can also get OTG Reverse Charging facility. The device is likely to be available in different parts of the world in the latter part of 2020 within 399 euro and 399 GBP. According to the company, the processor of TCL 10 5G integrates Artificial Intelligence and 5G makes the experience remarkable. Now that is something to get at this price point.

TCL 10 L

The TCL 10 L is the most affordable among 10 series of mobile phones, which is all set to captivate the minds of smartphone buyers. In short, it is the budget-friendly set of the lot and includes and includes the latest specs and features. The device presents a high-quality design with snazzy features along with a 6GB RAM. The Snapdragon 665 3rd generation Qualcomm AI platform powers the device for remarkable gaming experience. Besides, it also includes a high range of camera for taking good shots. Not only does the TCL 10 L create an immersive experience for users with its 6.53-inch Dotch display and FHD screen, but 91% of screen-to-body ratio offers a brilliant experience.

The device comes powered with the company’s own Nxtvision technology with a devoted display engine and allows users to enjoy vibrant visuals with the accuracy of colours. The visual augmentation taking place within real-times brings in the nicest details and improves the contrast radically. When it comes to the camera experience of TCL 10 L, the 16-MP selfie camera and four rear cameras run by AI technology make the enhancements of objects and scenes a treat for camera lovers. It also comes loaded with the Stop Motion video for creative and enjoyable stop motion videos that require no post-editing work.

Just because TCL 10 L is affordable does not compromise its design and the comfort of use with attractive holographic images and the glossy shine on the back. The 3D backing makes the users feel good while holding the phone. The Mariana Blue colour and Arctic white shade are grace the phone from outside. The TCL 10 L will be available in the second quarter of 2020 in different countries across the world.

TCL 10 Pro

The TCL 10 Pro is third device of the lot, including a fantastic 6.47-inch curved AMOLED and FHD display, which has already won it a few awards. It seems that the device is going to take the world by storm due to its accuracy of colours and sharp screen resolution. Moreover, the curved edges of the device allow the screen to go beyond the edge with minimum bezels and helps in achieving a maximum screen-to-body ratio. The Edge Bar shortcuts make the apps more accessible for users with one hand. The in-display fingerprint facilitates in unlocking the device and by capitalizing the Nxtvision technology of TCL, the video and image quality gets a boost.

The device includes four rear cameras and hybrid autofocus solution for making the images crisp whether taken during the day or night. For shutterbugs, the low-light conditions provide ample scope of producing high-quality and creative videos. Combined with this, the matte finish at the back of this device and the elegant and curved design creates a smooth feel while holding the device. Moreover, the anti-glare screen and the lustrous profile of TCL 10 Pro an impressive device of the lot. Available in Forest Mist and Ember Gray, the device will be available in various countries during the second quarter of 2020.

The Last Word

As the second-largest producer of consumer electronic devices, TCL’s take on their 10 series of mobile phones creates excitement and thrill among the smartphone users. With these devices that come packed with the latest technology and software, a lot needs to be seen and heard when they arrive in the market. For now, the audience needs to watch the reviews pouring in from different quarters about the features and specs of the devices and envisage the best about the range of affordable smartphones from TCL.