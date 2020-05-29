Taylor Swift Blasted Donald Trump Over Minnesota Riots

Taylor Swift (30) has accused Donald Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy” after his tweet about Minnesota protests triggered by the death of George Floyd. The US president called the protesters “thugs” and suggested they could be shot if the looting continued.

Taking to Twitter, the singer declared that Trump would be voted out in the presidential election in November as she shared her outrage over his tweet. Taylor said: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?”.

“‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump”, Swift posted.

Floyd’s death has sparked several nights of protests in Minneapolis that have resulted in arson, looting and vandalism. Twitter added an unprecedented warning that the post “glorifies violence”. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.