Taylor Swift Pens A Thank You Letter To A Nurse Fighting At The Frontlines

Image source: Business Insider

Taylor Swift sent a care package to a registered nurse in Utah, Whitney Hilton, who just returned from New York after providing assistance at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Image source: Twitter

“I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you”, Swift began in her handwritten note, “I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously”.

Image source: Twitter

The singer finished the letter with: “Also, I saw a photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor”.

Whitney posted a note to Twitter to thank the pop singer.

