Tara Reid Considered To Star As Carol Baskin In New “Tiger King” Movie

Tara Reid is being considered for the role of Joe Exotic’s nemesis, Carole Baskin, in the live-action movie of the hit Netflix documentary series.

Philippe Ashfield, Reid’s manager, and business partner told “The Post”: “We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold. Tara loves ‘Tiger King’ and found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well and she has a similar look to her”.

There are currently several “Tiger King” productions in the works including a series starring Nicolas Cage the protagonist. Even though they look alike a little, Reid (44) is more than a decade younger than Baskin (58).