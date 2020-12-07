Do you ever wish that you could play piano flawlessly like the lead pianists in jazz bands? Whether you are an amateur or pro, playing piano would somehow lead to a music industry career. You could also be doing it for fun or preparing for special moments such as birthdays and weddings. However, it wouldn’t hurt if you made a few bucks from it.

Bartolomeo Cristofori of Italy invented the modern piano in around 1700. Since then, the instrument gained popularity across the mainstream, with everyone wanting a piano. Thus, various inventions came about, like the square pianos, consoles, and uprights to meet the needs of homes that can’t afford or accommodate a pianoforte. In other words, there will always be something to cater to everyone’s budget, provided you have the zeal to learn and become better.

Therefore, what are some of the reasons that should prompt you to turn your piano talent into a music career? Well, they include but aren’t limited to the following:

Web app dedicated to piano learning

You no longer have to miss an exciting career opportunity simply because you couldn’t afford to access high-quality training on how to play pianos. Emerging dedicated web apps for piano learning like latouchemusicale.com will help you learn how to play piano effectively, prior music knowledge or scores notwithstanding. That means you can start composing and playing your songs in less than a week if you are vivacious to learn because you are looking at a web app that comes with more than 1000 pre-recorded songs. The genres vary accordingly and range from pop, classical, anime, jazz, and even movies.

Another notable feature of this app includes the MIDI connection of the piano to the computer, which allows every student to learn at their own pace. For instance, the app will hesitate until the right note is keyed to continue with the song. That means that trial and error is part of learning until you master all your song’s notes.

Gain the emotional benefits

We are living in a world that is full of pressure; hence being emotionally unstable is inevitable at some point. Well, venturing into a music career with your piano skills gives you a safe harbor for emotional relief. Moreover, scientific research indicates that playing piano can help relieve stress, anxiety, and depression in adults and young individuals. The repetitive sound patterns and voices engage your neocortex to reduce the urge to be impulsive. You’ll also find yourself playing notes that match your prevailing mood most of the time.

Besides relieving stress, playing the piano at concerts or even during practice sessions increases happiness. No one gets bored by listening to inspiring and uplifting melodies. Lastly, it will also help you build confidence and self-esteem, which are stepping stones to a happier life. Moving from one level of difficulty to another until you become a pro boosts your confidence. Most importantly, performing severally in front of crowds boosts self-esteem.

Gain the intellectual benefits

While some people are lucky to be born with smart minds, you can always train yours to be more intelligent, and playing piano guarantees that. In fact, your brain even gets soberer if you advance your skills into a career level. Playing piano for long hours improves memory. Six months into learning, whether from a classroom or using an app, you’ll start remembering things without difficulty, including details of a journal you read months ago.

Would you also want to improve your brain speed through myelination? Myelination is the process whereby the nerve cells get additional layers of insulators to relay messages to the brain at a faster level. The process is prevalent in children and adolescents while growing up. However, research shows that playing piano at an adult stage enhances myelination, which means you can always think and reason better. It is also important to note that playing piano is one of the few activities that engage all the brain parts at once, meaning you’ll enjoy improved concentration span.

Social benefits

Playing piano at different music festivals and cooperate galas exposes you to many people who can influence your life in many ways. Can you imagine being on stage with three thousand people watching and cheering? Playing piano at a career level gives you a good escape from the virtual world, to connect with your fans emotionally, in a thrilling experience. You’ll also get many fans sending love to your social media pages and email. Moreover, if you’re still a learner, you’ll be interacting with your instructor and fellow students almost on a daily basis.

Among the things you’ll accomplish socially is influencing lives, especially if your music and notes send a positive message. However, in the process of inspiring, some people may find flaws in whatever you do. Positive criticism will help build you, especially when you are just learning about diversified world cultures.

Physical benefits

Some of the physical benefits of playing piano severally and for long hours include improved eye-hand coordination, increased hand strength, and a generally healthier lifestyle without concussion.

For instance, pro piano players cannot differentiate between their left hand and right-hand fingers because all of them work at a thrilling speed. Just like them, you can also become ambidexterity, meaning that you could use both your left and right hands well. Moreover, repetitive strikes on the keys will increase your fingers’ dexterity and strength, which comes in handy for self-defense when off the stage.

Personal benefits

Lastly, you might also turn your piano skills into a lifetime career because of personal reasons such as self-fulfillment. There is nothing as rewarding as fun as doing what you love and earning a living out of it.

Remember, playing piano at a career level unleashes your hidden talent and wishes as you’ll find yourself beginning to compose music. Within no time, you’ll be recording and performing your own songs, which wasn’t the case before you gave it your all. Moreover, isn’t it uplifting to get inspiration from your own music?