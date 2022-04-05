5 Reasons Why Tablets Still Have Not Replaced Laptops

Even though tablet devices entered the market and have continually evolved with the newest forms of technology in recent years, many would still like to use a laptop when it comes down to certain activities. Indeed, a tablet will allow users to do a lot at the touch of their fingerprints whilst also being able to use it whilst on the move, although laptops have since been able to upgrade and become rather portable themselves.

Manufacturers have managed to strip back a lot of the weight that previous models used to feature, with those that were previously rather bulky now becoming rather streamlined and remaining just as powerful as before. This article will look at five of the top reasons why so many continue to prefer laptops, and explain why tablet devices are perhaps still considered inferior:

1. Lack of productivity features

Tablets are still not as productive as laptops, due to the lack of certain features that are essential for productivity, such as a physical keyboard and a mouse or trackpad. This makes it difficult to do things like type long documents or edit photos and videos on a tablet.

Additionally, many may not feel as comfortable using a touchscreen monitor which tablets have when it comes down to visiting and surfing certain sites. Players can easily boot up their tablet and comfortably play from anywhere in the world in comfort. This is reflected in the profound leaps in tech that's available, as modern tablets have immense gaming capability.

Naturally, traditional computer users may feel immediately comfortable using a laptop rather than a tablet, which could be why so many still use these devices.

2. There is a limited amount of storage on tablets

Tablets usually have much less storage than laptops, making them less suitable for storing large amounts of data or for running resource-intensive applications. Immediately, this becomes a rather huge problem for many, regardless of what they want to use the device for. We are always fighting for more space and storage, even when it seems that we have a lot to use, but tablets can never really provide us with enough.

Admittedly, it would depend on what the individual would want to be able to do with their device as certain tasks can require differing levels of storage. However, those that wish to use their devices as a means for storing photos or videos would perhaps be better off keeping them on a laptop rather than a tablet due to the capacity that they have.

3. Tablets have a shorter battery life compared to laptops

Laptops typically have longer battery life than tablets, meaning that you can use a laptop for a longer period without having to recharge it. This is important for people who need to work or study for long hours without access to a power outlet.

Tablets, despite what they can now offer and the capabilities that they have, do not typically have a battery life that is if the one that a traditional laptop has, whilst they are not as typically powerful either. This means that they can also take longer to charge up, which for many is not convenient.

4. Tablets are typically more expensive than laptops

Tablets are generally more expensive than laptops, making them less affordable for many people.

This is perhaps one of the biggest factors that can highlight why they are yet to replace laptops fully, especially as people have several different costs that they need to continue to keep juggling. Of course, the rising cost of living can play a huge role in determining if an individual decides to purchase a tablet, with the device perhaps still considered to be a luxury item rather than a necessity.

As mentioned earlier, there are a few laptops on the market that can act as a tablet regarding the things that they can do, as well as regarding the weight of the gadgets, but do hold an advantage by being able to integrate things like a stylus pen into their interface.

Many will have seen tablets as a portable device that could be used anywhere and whilst on the move, however there are hybrid options that have since entered the market that can now do the exact same thing, whilst remaining as powerful as if they were a traditional computing device.

5. Inferior gaming experiences are had on tablet devices

Gaming on a tablet is not as good as gaming on a laptop, due to the lower processing power and graphics capabilities of most tablets. This is important for gamers who want to enjoy a smooth and immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the type of gaming experience can be drastically different between the two devices, with players likely to enjoy the traditional laptop experience more than one that they would receive whilst on a tablet.

Games can provide more features and other realistic experiences on a traditional device, whilst players may require certain peripherals such as a mouse or a gaming keyboard, to successfully play the game. A touch screen may not be sufficient, whilst players may find that touching the screen becomes a problem as it may not be as responsive to the movements and actions that they want the character to do.

Final Thoughts

As can be seen from the five reasons outlined above, there are still several different factors that show tablet devices remain inferior to traditional laptop gadgets and will perhaps find it hard to replace them in the future.

Of course, a lot of the factors mentioned above may not actually negatively impact some individuals who continue to use them, however those that perhaps prefer a traditional experience, or require to create long-form documents or potentially save large data files will unlikely find that they will be changing from their laptop to a tablet soon.