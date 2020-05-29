T.I. Urges People To Not Spend Any Money On #BlackoutDay2020 Protest

T.I. has often received criticism for how he handles social justice issues, including being ridiculed after opposing for black people to boycott Gucci following the brand’s allegations of racism. However, it hasn’t deterred him from speaking out about political issues, and as he battles President Donald Trump over the use of his song “Whatever You Like”, T.I. has also called for the public to participate in “#BlackoutDay2020”.

T.I. added in the caption, “Nobody spend SH*T on this day‼️ IF you Give AF about the murders,lynchings,& oppression of people of color!!! #USorELSE✊🏽 #BlackoutDay2020 #July7th”.