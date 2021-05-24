Nowadays, almost everyone has the ability to start their own small business and run it through selling products on the Amazon Marketplace. You can use Amazon to list whatever they are also selling, whether they are new or used items, which is where all Amazon shoppers can buy them.

As with eBay, your account on Amazon can be suspended in case buyers complain that you sell low-quality articles, or that you falsely represent your products for sale, as well as that you are providing bad customer support services. Nevertheless, you may be able to successfully reinstate your Amazon suspension with an appeal to Amazon.

But there are several things you first need to plan prior to writing your Amazon Seller Suspension Complaint Letter. Below you will find the things you have to take into consideration in order to reinstate your account.

Try not to rush into submitting your appeal

When you discover about your Amazon suspension, you need to relax and calm down. First of all, it is important that you do not panic, and instead identify the reason for your Amazon suspension. You will find this to be a decisive initial step when it comes to the recovery of your account.

Therefore, it is recommended to invest some time to figure out what happened wrong exactly. As a matter of fact, we are always influenced by emotion, which forces us to act in a certain situation. Nevertheless, it is worth waiting to ensure that your appeal will be properly written. Make sure you take more time to include everything correctly before you submit your appeal.

Find out the reason for your Amazon suspension

You can find plenty of reasons why an account is suspended. However, the majority of sellers will not bother to undertake deep research. Instead, they will start preparing their Amazon Seller Suspension Appeal Letters immediately after they find out that their accounts were suspended. One thing they don’t know is the fact that if they are aware of the reasons for the Amazon-related account suspension it will help them compose their letters. The possible reasons for an account suspension are:

You are selling articles, which are prohibited on the platform,

A lot of negative feedback,

Selling non-authorized items,

Late Shipment Rate, etc.

If you are not able to identify the reason for your suspension on your own, one way to complete the reinstatement process successfully is to hire Amazon experts such as Younglanesappealservices.com. They will provide you with a guaranteed amazon seller reinstatement.

Check your seller details

There is more you need to do in order to determine the cause of your Amazon suspension than simply relying on Amazon’s suspension notice. This means you also have to check your seller information and find out if there’s anything wrong with your offers, items, or customer feedback. This information is available in the “Customer Metrics” segment of your seller account.

Create a plan of action to increase your chances of a successful appeal

Create a plan of action to increase your chances of a successful appeal. When you write your action plan, it is important to ensure you are complying with the guidelines outlined by Amazon. You will be the one attempting to appeal, and therefore you have to consider the fact that they have prevailing control. It is necessary for you to pay a lot of attention and effort concerning the style of your action plan. Below you will find the advice you need to take into account when writing your action plan.

Simplicity and clarity

The best way to do this is to make the content very precise and straightforward. Provide exactly what is needed from you, namely, indicate what the main reason is, plus what measures you are going to implement to fix the problem, as well as what steps you will take to avoid the repetition of the same thing.

Stay professional

If you want to create an appeal letter for a guaranteed amazon seller reinstatement, you must ensure that you are entirely disconnected from your emotions while writing it. By doing this, you will make it sound more professional. In addition, make sure everything you write will be based on facts as opposed to writing something fueled by emotions. Alternatively, if you are unable to fully disengage from your emotions, consider hiring an Amazon appeal lawyer who is experienced in writing suspension appeal letters.

Give an explanation and facts

The explanation you give will indicate to Amazon that you completely understood the situation, and you will avoid repeating the same thing. However, make sure you don’t become too defensive about your situation. Plus, you may highlight all the evidence, like screenshots, correspondence and invoices that will justify your claims.

Keep in mind this extra tip

Being stuck and only waiting to get an answer from Amazon can be quite annoying. Although there are no additional steps that would lead to guaranteed amazon seller reinstatement or different decisions, considering all the options available to you is still a good idea. Additionally, you can e-mail [email protected] to speed up your appeal process. By doing so, your appeal will be sent directly to Amazon’s Transaction Risk Management Team (TRMT).

You cannot always submit several appeals when dealing with Amazon. Therefore, you have to start by making sure you do things right the first time when it comes to Amazon’s suspensions. You will not be able to reinstate your account unless you have followed the proper suspension appeal process.

Moreover, it is even more crucial that you never circumvent or disregard Amazon’s rules and regulations in order to keep selling products within the most famous online marketplace in the world. The best solution to prevent this from happening is to find a service with a team of Amazon experts who will constantly keep an eye on your account and immediately report potential account suspension triggers in order to take prompt action to fix the issue. They will also help prepare the perfect action plan and appeal letter that will ensure you get the best chance for a quick reinstatement.