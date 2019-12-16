Surprising Secret Santa Gift Ideas for Your Family 2020

The most magical time of the year is here, it’s holiday season and Christmas are just around the corner. One of the most important parts of every holiday season is the gifts. There is no Christmas without gifts and giving. There is something so special about planning and hunting for that special gift for your loved ones.

If this year your family have planned a Secret Santa gift exchange and you don’t know what should you get for your family member, we are going to give you some interesting ideas. These ideas are perfect for everyone, they are universal, they are practical, and some of them are just beautiful. We are sure that you will find something that will be a perfect choice for that person that you need a gift for. And every one of them is great if you are buying a gift last minute.

1. Socks with Funny Prints

You can’t go wrong with a pair of socks. Everyone needs socks, they are a practical gift, and if you find some with funny and cool prints, everyone will love them. You can find really great ones online, and you will be even tempted to buy a pair for yourself.

2. Cord Keeper

If your family member is someone who loves listening to music and always uses standard headphones but has a headache when the cord gets tangled, this is a perfect gift. Cord keeper is a lifesaver and something that will make life and listening to music much easier.

3. Coffee

You may think that this is not an interesting gift, but we disagree. Coffee can be a great gift for a coffee lover. You can find some exotic coffee, Italian espresso, or some flavored coffee that you know your family member never tried.

4. Coloring Book

This can be a great idea both for an adult family member and for kids. When it comes to kids there are many coloring books with cartoon characters, so choose something that you know will be interesting for the kid. And for adults, there are a wide variety of beautiful coloring books for adults. They are great for relieving stress; they are cheaper than therapy and they are fun.

5. Flowers

Yes, you’ve read that right. Flowers are a great present for your mother, aunt, or your grandmother. They are beautiful and they are not a typical present for Christmas, so any woman in your life will be surprised and pleased if she got flowers. If you want to find something really special, visit abcflora.com.

6. Scented Candle

There isn’t a person who doesn’t like scented candles. And if you know a person who doesn’t like them, then don’t buy this for that person. But for anyone else, this is a great gift. You can find many options online and in a specialized store. You can choose the favorite color of your family member, and the favorite scent if you know which one is. And there are also many shapes and sizes, so they can also be a great decoration for someone’s living room or bedroom.

7. Thermos

If the person you need to buy the gift for loves walking, trekking or hiking thermos is a great option. In wintertime, it can keep drinks warm and in summer times it can keep drinks cold, and people need to stay hydrated while trekking or hiking.

8. Planner

A planner is great for someone that loves to plan everything, but also for people that have a little bit of problem staying organized. Whichever the reason is, you can find a beautiful planner that can be personalized, dated or not, they can be made out of leather, or other interesting materials. Use your imagination and find the perfect planner that will help your family member stay organized.

9. Coasters

Another thing that is practical and can also be stylish and good looking are coasters. There are many designs out there, from plain and simple ones to those with little art pieces printed on them. You can also get customized coaster and put something that you want on them, like a funny picture of your family member from last year’s Christmas party.

10. Incense Kit

This is a great gift for those who like exotic smells and are a bit more open-minded. Incense kits are great for cleaning the space and keeping it cozy. But with them, you need to be careful, because they are stronger than scented candles and not everybody loves the smell of them. If you know that someone loves them and uses them, then go for it, they will love to get a gift like this.

11. Engraved and Personalized Pen Set

Every present that is personalized is already better. This is perfect for everyone that often uses pens. They will love something like this, and they will be amazed because you personalized it.

12. Wooden cutting board

Nice wooden cutting board from quality wood is a great gift for your grandmother, your mother, or any other woman in your family that loves to cook, and enjoys spending time in the kitchen. There are many options from which you can choose, but be sure that you buy a cutting board made out of quality wood because then the board will be good for years. Also always choose the one with a great and interesting design.

13. Tea Box

Just like with the coffee idea, tea is great for someone that truly loves the warm feeling that you get from tea and the fact that it can warm your soul. Find a beautiful wooden tea box and fill it with quality tea. Wooden tea boxes can also be great decoration pieces and they are practical for storing tea.

These are our ideas, and we believe that you won’t go wrong if you choose any of them. They are great for everyone, and every person will be delighted and happy to get them.