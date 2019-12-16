Surprising Facts About World of Warcraft

Although everyone has heard of this game at least once in their lifetime, even the hardcore gamers do not really know everything there is about, let’s say, one of the most played games worldwide. Of course, you probably know that Blizzard made it and that there are millions of players worldwide, however, can you really say how it became so popular, or do you know how much work the developers had to do? The fact that you are reading this article probably means that you do not know the answers to these questions.

If you are interested in some facts that could surprise you about WoW, this article will help you to find what they are! Let’s take a look at some facts that you might not know about one of the most popular game franchises ever:

1. The Rise Its Popularity is an Interesting Story

Nearly two decades ago, the popularity of the game has risen quite a lot. In 2005 just a couple of months after it was released, there were over one million active players – and by the end of 2006, there were five million gamers worldwide. The game reached its popularity peak in 2007 when there were a reported ten million subscribers to this game.

From 2007 to 2012, the number of gamers roaming Azeroth was 12 million – and the 12 million gamers reported were people of all walks of life, genders, ages, and nationalities. Even some major celebrities such as Paul Walker and Mila Kunis spoke about how addicting the game was.

2. The Size of Azeroth Equals 80 Square Miles

Whether you consider Azeroth to be a town, country, or a world, you might be shocked to learn that it is actually extremely small – even with it having millions of citizens. If it was a real place, it would only take a tiny portion of land, more precisely, 51.200 of it. Although it might be a larger place than in other games, it is incredibly tiny, especially when you compare it to, for example, London which spreads over 627 square miles.

3. The Developers Had to Write 5.5 Million Code Lines

The lack of acres is easily compensated by the number of codes it took to create this popular game. The programmers behind the game had to write a shocking 5.5 million lines to give us this video game – and if someone was to print them, they would need nearly 100.000 pages to fit all the codes. The programmers spent five years writing them and when they did it, they created over 1 million items for the video game – which includes over 65.000 spells, a wide range of weapons and settings, as well as more than 40.000 characters.

4. The Boosts That You Can Purchase Will Help You Advance Faster

5. The Game Offered Opportunities for Academic Research

When millions of individuals from all over the globe interact in one place, it is quite normal that academics, researchers, and sociologists seized an opportunity to research and study video games such as WoW. Since the game was released, there was a wide range of academic books, articles, and papers published on the topics of the game franchise.

6. There is a Theme Park You Can Go To

If you want to come closer to the world of Azeroth, why not do so if you visit amazing China? Yup, if you are a WoW fan and if you are planning a trip to China, do not miss the opportunity to see and experience Azeroth in the real world. It is located in Changzhou and it is entirely inspired by both Starcraft and WoW.

7. The Company Earns a Lot of Money From Subscriptions

There are over 13 million people who opt for paying the monthly subscription for WoW at a price of 8.99 British pounds. Now, this means that the company earns over 166 million pounds from its players each month – which is a shocking number. And, if that was not shocking enough for you, Blizzard annually earns over one billion pounds! So, when you think about it, it is not a surprise that Blizzard can actually afford to make all the new expansions.

8. The Biggest Raid Was on a German Server

Another shocking thing happened on the 30th of December 2005. During this day, the biggest raid ever took place on a German server. More than 900 alliance members joined the raiding efforts and it took them less than 2 weeks to organize the entire things – but in doing so, they created a raid that went down in history as the biggest one yet. It is quite surprising that no one tried to beat the record.

9. Robin Williams Enjoyed the Game and the Developers Added a Memorial for Him

When you think about the fact that Robin Williams gave his daughter the name Zelda, it is not shocking that he was a big video game lover – and World of Warcraft was one of his all-time favorite games. When he passed away, the developers decided to add a memorial in the game for him. If you want to go to the memorial site, you will have to go to an island off the south coast of Talador. Once there, find the ever-burning lamp, rub it, and enjoy a nice homage to this great actor.

Conclusion

As you were able to read and learn, there are some incredible facts about World of Warcraft, each special in its own way. Not only did the developers spend five years creating the game, but it is also one of the most popular and played games in the world. And, now that you know what those facts are, you will have a better gaming experience than ever before.