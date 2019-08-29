Surprising Effects of CBD Oil Treatment

Cannabidiol (CBD), although it dates to ancient China, has more recently taken the world by storm for all the beneficial health properties it offers. By now, you must know that it is a great anti-inflammatory and offers great relief from numerous sources of pain.

What you probably do not know is that CBD can remedy several other conditions that may be quite surprising. As experts begin to further their research into CBD and its uses, we are discovering many more ways to include CBD in our daily routines.

Let’s look at some of the surprising effect CBD oil has as a treatment:

1. Fighting nicotine addiction

The University College of London conducted a study in which they found that CBD oil could be effective in treating nicotine addiction. This surprising effect of CBD oil can make a huge difference in the lives of people who wish to quit smoking.

In this double-blind study, smokers were given either a CBD inhaler or a placebo inhaler. Within one week, the smokers with the CBD inhalers managed to reduce their cigarette smoking by 40%. Many smokers are now turning to CBD vape pens to try and kick the habit and reduced nicotine dependence.

2. Treatment for Acne

CBD is so well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties and works well in reducing inflammation and pain associated with it. It may seem surprising that CBD can help to treat acne, but if you think about is acne is an inflammation of the skin. Chronic inflammation has been linked to several conditions, such as:

Acne,

Arthritis,

Asthma,

Emphysema; and

Heart disease.

In addition, CBD oil reduces the production of excess sebum, which causes acne. Thus, CBD is a surprising remedy for treating and preventing acne.

3. CBD as a treatment for sunburn

This one may be more surprising than all the rest, because who would have thought that CBD oil would be good for treating sunburn. Well, since sunburn is essentially also an inflammation of the skin, CBD oil has great soothing effects on the affected skin.

CBD encourages the natural healing processes of the skin, helping it to heal from a sunburn much faster. Plus, CBD is a natural remedy, which means you are not covering your skin with harmful chemicals to soothe the burn. Equipped with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, CBD oil makes for a surprise after sun balm.

4. CBD and epilepsy in children

There has already been substantial research into CBD and epilepsy. CBD has demonstrated its ability to assist in decreasing the frequency of seizures in children. Administering CBD to children remains a controversial topic, given the negative light in which CBD is often painted. However, in 2018, the FDA has approved a cannabis-derived drug that will assist in controlling epileptic seizures.

Since CBD and epilepsy research is still underway, it is important to consult with a medical professional before introducing CBD into your child’s treatment routine. Explore all available natural remedies such as diet options before introducing medical intervention and even CBD oil.

5. CBD can help to maintain a healthy weight

CBD has proven itself to be a great all-round supplement for any lifestyle and especially if you have particular ailments that need assistance. One surprising way in which a CBD oil treatment can help you is to maintain a healthy weight and blood sugar. Plus, it’s useful in stimulating proteins and genes that are responsible for breaking down fat. The increased mitochondria activity also helps to burn more calories.

More specifically, CBD assists in converting white fat into brown fat. Brown fat is thought of as the healthy fat in the body that helps with regulating blood sugar, generating heat and burning white fat, the less sound energy source.