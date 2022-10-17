Breakout: Who Will Be the Surprise Stars of the 2022 World Cup?

As the biggest stage in the football industry, the World Cup is usually the coming-out party for some players. They turn from being modest talents into superstars. This has happened multiple times with the most recent being Kylian Mbappé’s ascension for France in 2018.

Breaking out is a tough task because you have to surpass expectations, especially when you were not seen as a star before. Mbappé was already considered a high-potential youngster but he quickly became one of the best players in the world in that World Cup event because he proved himself at the top level of competition.

Let’s take a look at some of the players who will be top choices in crypto betting for high rollers in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. These will be the players who are primed to become the stars of the competition.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Playing as an English midfielder is always tough because you always have to fill in some big shoes. Back in the 2000s, England had arguably the best midfield in the world with players like Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, and Paul Scholes all playing for the Three Lions. That has changed in the years since because other countries have surpassed them as that trio got older and eventually retired.

In the 2020s, England has a bright future ahead of them because they have a special midfielder in Bellingham who is primed to be the team’s star player for years to come. Bellingham is a creative star who plays beyond his years. He is only a teenager but he already plays like a wily veteran.

Pedri (Spain)

Just like Bellingham, Pedri has some massive shoes to fill. Spain is also well known for how they develop midfielders just like what they had with Xavi and Andres Iniesta back in the day. Now, Pedri is primed to take over as the best midfielder for Spain. He has already proven himself to be a workhorse for Spain recently but this World Cup might be where he truly breaks out.

Pedri has an intense hard-working attitude and he pairs that with solid speed and a strong body despite his smaller stature. If you’re looking for a midfielder who can do everything with full commitment, Pedri might be the best choice out of any player in the world.

There is another player from Barcelona who might manage to make a huge difference for Spain, and that player is Ansu Fati. He was a big discovery during the 19/20 season when he managed to score seven goals and provide one assists in the league. There were some ups and downs in his career after that, but you have to keep in mind he is only 19 at the moment.

Rafael Leão (Portugal)

For AC Milan, Leão has proven that he is one of the best players in Serie A. However, the rest of the world is not yet aware of him except if they watch the Italian top-flight. This player deserves the spotlight because he has everything you would want in a young player. He has the skill set to compete with the best of the best and his attitude has always been to outwork everyone.

Leão is a naturally-talented prospect who can turn himself into one of the best players in a few years. His time with Portugal will be valuable because he can learn more from his veteran teammates and he has proven that he deserves the spotlight with his performances so far for Portugal and huge potential at this upcoming event.

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

As the most electrifying player on the German side, Musiala has proven that he deserves to be one of the best players for the club with his natural talent. He can make plays for his teammates out of nowhere which is a special skill that only a few possess.

Musiala is one of the most talented players in Germany’s national team and he is primed to break out at this event with Germany looking for options who can help move their offence into a better state than it was back in 2018.

Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)

Becoming a breakout player as a defensive midfielder can be challenging but Tchouaméni has cemented himself as one of the most promising players in the world. He is now playing for Real Madrid after a few years in Bordeaux and Monaco which is a sign that he is a talented piece.

He has a large frame at 6’2 which meshes well with his French teammates because they love to be physical to stop the attacking side. Tchouaméni is set to break out in one of the best teams in the world which means he will be under the spotlight.

Don’t Forget the US Squad

Even though some other sports are much more popular in this country, the US have a very interesting squad that will play in the following World Cup in Quatar. They have a lot of young talents along with some stars who are playing for the best clubs in Europe. One of the best players is Christian Pulisic, who started his career in Dortmund and now playing for Chelsea. Even though he is not always starting the games for the Blues, he will be one of the main factors in the US squad.

Another name that we have to mention is Sergino Dest. He is only 21 and already played for big clubs like Ajax and Barcelona. He is currently playing for AC Milan. Moreover, there is Giovanni Reyna from Dortmund who is the part of standard formation for years already. The same is for Weah in Lille. Therefore, there are many young talents, but the important detail is that all of them already have a lot of experience playing on a highest level.

Teams That Could Be a Big Surprise

It is one of the main reasons why world cups are always so interesting. The best example can be seen in the previous cup ion Russia, where Croatia managed to reach the final. This team might manage to surprise again by reaching play-offs and even the final stage. There are some other teams that could be a positive surprise, such as South Korea. The biggest name in this squad is Son from Tottenham. There are other great players as well, such as Kim from Napoli, and Hwang from Wolves.

Another team that we have to mention that could be a potential big surprise is Serbia. They don’t have such a great history when it comes to World Cups since they failed to get through the group stage in previous World Cups. However, this year might be different, and the main reason is that they have a lot of players that are playing on a highest level at the moment, such as Mitrovic for Fulham, Vlahovic and Kostic for Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic for Lazio, Tadic who is the captain in Ajax, and more. They have a difficult group with Brazil, Switzerland, and Cameroon. One thing is certain, and is that we will watch some great games in the Group G.

The World Cup is the best stage for solid performances

With all of the potential stars at the 2022 World Cup, you can expect that these players above will thrive. Keep an eye out for them because they might be your next betting prospect who can change the tides of a certain game.

Crypto betting for high rollers can be challenging, especially at the World Cup but if you know some of the players who can be influential for their teams, you have an advantage over other bettors. Always ensure that you have a leg up on other bettors by learning more about potential star players.

Keep in mind that there will be a lot of changes when it comes to odds. That means that now might be the right moment to consider placing money in your favorites and teams that could be a big surprise.