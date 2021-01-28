Best Supplements for Memory and Concentration in 2021

Surely you have been in one of these situations before – you have forgotten to complete a task at work, you didn’t check your schedule, so you missed an important meeting, you forgot a person name minutes after meeting them, you left documents on the dining table and didn’t bring them with you, or you simply can’t remember where you left the remote control although you had it ten minutes ago.

These are all just common situations that happen to us almost every day. Yes, some of them may seem insignificant, but others can have serious effects on your life, especially the work-related ones. It is simply not possible to be fully focused on every task you have to complete. When experiencing these difficulties, most people turn to memory and consecration supplements, and in the following article, we will introduce you to these.

Caffeine

Let’s begin with the most popular one – caffeine. We all consume it on a daily basis, and oftentimes in questionable amounts. To be quite honest, most people would say that they are addicted to it and that they cannot start the day without their morning cup of coffee. It stimulates your brain and increases focus, memory, and energy.

Since it can be found in coffee, tea, and dark chocolate, it isn’t necessary to take it as a supplement. On the other hand, if you are not a big fan of these beverages, you can consider taking it. You can greatly benefit from a small dose of 60mg of caffeine, even though most people have more. What’s more, it is a great substitution for commonly known “study drugs” that many people take, and you can learn more about it on www.ijest.org.

However, keep in mind that having too much caffeine in your system can also have some negative effects. Yes, it will boost your energy within minutes, but a high dose of it can also cause elevated heart rates and cause anxiety, upset stomach, insomnia, and the like.

Fish oils

If you are looking for a way to boost your brain health and increase cognitive function, fish oil is the way to go. As you know, fish is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA. According to many studies, DHA is an essential compound that ensures the brain’s health, boosts memory and focus, and can also be quite beneficial for people who have declining brain function. On the other hand, EPA can help with depression by affecting and improving mood. The combination of these two can slow down the natural decline of brain function that occurs due to age.

If you want to avoid taking the supplement, it is recommended to eat two portions of oily fish a week. If for any reason, you cannot do this, there are many products on the market that contain the right dosage of these two compounds.

Creatine

If you are looking for another compound that naturally occurs in your body and that you can also get from food, you should research creatine. It is included in your muscles and some parts of the brain, and you can increase its levels but eating fish, meat, and eggs.

In case you are a vegetarian, you can take it as a supplement. Numerous studies have shown that people who do not eat animal and dairy products have experienced up to 50% improvement in their cognitive function by simply taking this supplement.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

According to research, this amino acid is crucial not only for the brain health but also protects your heart tissue. As you may know, it is naturally produced in your body, by liver and kidneys to be more exact. This supplement will boost your energy levels, and therefore, make you be more alert. Let’s be honest. This is something that we all need nowadays.

Besides, it is also recommended for people who have suffered a brain injury or are suffering from cognitive and memory decline conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Finally, it can also improve your learning capacity, which is why it is great for students, and most importantly, it is a natural compound that can already be found in your body.

Ginkgo Biloba

This supplement has been very popular for the past few decades, so you are probably already familiar with it. The way this tree-derived antioxidant works is that it increases blood flow to the brain, that is, it improves circulation, and it also decreases oxidative stress.

Hence, it increases your concentration and boosts overall cognitive health. It has been proven that it affects short-term memory and decelerates the age-related cognitive decline. In order to get the best and fastest results, it is recommended to take this supplement in liquid form.

Resveratrol

According to some studies, this antioxidant has a great effect on one’s cognitive function by boosting memory capacity and slowing down the deterioration of it. The best thing is that it naturally occurs in red fruits, such as blueberries, cranberries, raspberries, as well as grapes, cocoa, and peanuts.

As you can assume, red wine is also rich in this antioxidant, so it is one of the main reasons why experts recommend you drink one glass a wine a day. Its main effect is that it balances the levels of beta-amyloid-40 in your blood. The increase of this protein is a telltale sign that one’s brain function is deteriorating.

Vitamin D3

We all know how important vitamins and minerals are for our overall well-being, but when it comes to cognitive health, vitamin D3 plays a significant role. People who experience any kind of issues with memory and focus oftentimes have vitamin D3 deficiency.

Why is this? Well, it is a known fact that it has a direct effect on brain enzymes and cerebrospinal fluid, which is essential for nerve growth. Alongside this, it is also significant for your immune system, bones, and muscles, as well as the cardiovascular system. Many types of food are rich in this vitamin, and as you know, the most important source of it is sunlight. So, you shouldn’t skip your daily walk during sunny days.