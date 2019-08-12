Whether you like the summer season or you hate extreme humidity and heat, we all need high-quality indoor air for the sake of our health. Because most people keep their HVAC system running for a long hour, especially during the summer, there are always respiratory issues caused by air circulated in the house. This air is usually contaminated, especially if your home ducts are dirty. That is why it is recommended to do duct cleaning in Vaughan before the summer sets in.

So, duct cleaning is the only way to make sure that all those allergens, animal dander and dust is taken away and is not circulated in your home because there is nowhere to be taken out. Here are things you should do to improve the quality of indoor air this summer. Take a look. Check this page for more info.

1. Vacuum Regularly and Dust Consistently

The air that is stagnant in your home can be more contaminated than outside. Considering that the family members spend most of their time inside to avoid cold and scorching heat, the exposure to polluted indoor air can be a health risk. To get rid of dust in your home, you should consistently dust the floor and vacuum it. Pollen, dust and animal dander tend to get stuck on the carpets and rugs, but if you do vacuum on a weekly basis, it helps to minimize dirt and dust mites in your home. Remember that you are not doing this for the sake of it. Dusting your floor keeps respiratory diseases at bay.

2. Consider House Plants

House plants are important in your home since they purify indoor air, even during the summer. While the plants you choose might vary depending on your area of residence, we recommend that you choose indoor plants such as spider plants, Boston Ferns, or bamboo palms. Whatever the type of plant you select, you would be sure to incorporate nature in your home and create fresh oxygen.

3. Replace Your Filters Monthly

During a duct cleaning, you want to change the filters and replace new ones. Usually, there are manufacturer’s recommendations on after how long you should replace them and how to do it. Remember that clogged air filters make it possible for the debris and dust to get re-circulated back in your home, which leads to unhealthy indoor air.

New filters get rid of any airborne particulate matter and maintain airflow clean and healthy as you need it.

4. Ask for Duct Cleaning Services

The above points can be used to make your home cleaner and more liveable. However, sometimes your ducts might be too dirty and doing the listed things above, it will only be counterproductive.

Your ducts and also the HVAC system will be thoroughly cleaned and have a clean environment. You need professional duct cleaning services for this process. They have the expertise and tools needed to do this work.