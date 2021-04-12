SUP Summer Tours in Asia

Are you planning a vacation in Asia this summer? Asia in the summer can be beautiful, verdant, and breathtaking. It can also be very hot and humid. Hence, you’d do well to head for the destinations located at a higher elevation, where the climate will be milder.

Failing that, you can also opt to visit the many exquisite beaches of Asia. Taking a dip in the ocean water is the most efficient and exciting way to get a respite from the blazing sun overhead. Swimming, sailing, surfing, and stand-up paddleboarding are just some of the activities you can partake in, to keep yourself cool and comfortable amidst the hot Asian summer.

These fun water-based activities are a great way to enjoy your vacation, explore the continent, and spend some quality time with your friends, family, and co-travelers. A beach vacation in Asia is also a great way to relax and unwind during the summer holidays, letting the ocean waves carry away all the stress and anxieties of day-to-day life back home.

Benefits of an SUP Summer Tour in Asia

Choosing a water-based recreational activity during the hot summer months obviously makes a lot of sense. However, there is something about stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) that is drawing all types of people to this water-sport. In fact, SUP is one of the fastest growing water-sports in the world.

Reports suggest that the global SUP market is poised to grow by $58 million USD between 2020 and 2024. In various parts of Asia, the popularity of SUP is growing even faster than in North America, where the sport originated. This is because SUP offers a number of benefits, especially for those in the warmer regions of the world.

To start with, SUP is one of the most enjoyable forms of exercise there is. In the midst of a sweltering Asian summer, it can be hard to stick to your usual workout routine. You may not find the motivation to do Pilates or yoga during your much-anticipated beach vacation, but you won’t have any trouble jumping into the water with your paddleboard.

SUP can do wonders for your physical and mental health. It is a whole body workout that engages every one of the major muscle groups in the human body. Maintaining your balance on the water will require you to exercise your core muscles. On the other hand, the act of paddling will engage the muscles of your arms and wrists. Lastly, SUP will also give your glutes and quads an amazing workout, as those muscles would be needed to keep your feet steady on the board.

Studies have shown that regular stand-up paddleboarding can improve your heart health and general fitness levels. If you casually paddle along a shoreline in Bali or Bohol Island for sixty minutes, you will burn more than 420 calories. On the other hand, if you go for the more strenuous sport of SUP racing, you will burn upwards of 1,100 calories within that same hour.

Stand-up paddleboarding provides tourists with an opportunity to explore nature and the great outdoors in a foreign country. With a high-quality paddleboard and adjustable paddles, you can even practice your favorite yoga poses on the water. Hence, it is a good way to practice mindfulness, improve your mood, and enhance your mental health by becoming one with the waves.

Where to Go Paddleboarding in Asia?

Now that you know why you should go paddleboarding in Asia during the summer, it’s time to figure out where it is that you should be heading. In other words, what are the best SUP destinations in Asia, particularly during the summer months?

Koh Tao

Also known as ‘Turtle Island’, Koh Tao offers luxuriant hills, vibrant coral reefs, and perfect white-sand beaches. Beach bungalows, budget guesthouses, luxury resorts, nightclubs, and sumptuous street food make Koh Tao the vacationer’s paradise. You will also find a unique and colorful array of marine creatures, including turtles, stingrays, and yellowback fusiliers.

Hidden away from the major urban centers of Thailand, this idyllic tropical retreat offers everything you need for an SUP-focused summer vacation. The most popular location for paddleboarding is Sairee Beach, where you can simply show up, grab a paddleboard, and start exploring the waters after a short briefing from the guide.

Bohol Island

Amazing natural beauty, combined with exquisite colonial architecture, is the chief attraction of this tiny island in the Philippines. Schools of jackfish, gorgeous corals, and calm turquoise waters are some of the elements that make this island worth exploring, for any SUP enthusiast. Brief staycations at one of the island’s charming nature resorts are particularly popular.

Tourists can spend their days paddleboarding on the many beautiful beaches, while unwinding at a secluded nature resort during the night. The Bohol Island has various SUP spots that are well-suited to beginners and expert paddlers alike. It is also a well-known snorkeling and diving destination, if you want a bit of variety in your water-sport itinerary.

Rameswaram

Rameswaram in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu is the place to be, if you want to go stand-up paddleboarding in the summer. The gentle waves of the Gulf of Mannar, and the breathtaking marine biodiversity of the Palk Bay, provide the perfect conditions for a satisfying SUP adventure. There are many water-sports academies in the area that offer SUP and surfing lessons to beginners.

Rameswaram also boasts an extensive, scenic coastline and a marine national park that can be enjoyed by paddleboarders. As the Gulf of Mannar is home to more than 3,600 species of marine flora and fauna, adventurous paddleboarders will not lack for opportunities to make some interesting underwater discoveries during their trip.

Sanur Beach

Sanur Beach in Bali, Indonesia offers quiet stretches of sand and shallow waters. Hence, it is ideal for beginner paddleboarders wanting to give SUP a try during their summer vacation. Bali being the unofficial capital of stand-up paddleboarding in Asia, it is not surprising that Sanur Beach attracts hundreds of paddlers every year, especially during the summer months.

The gentle waves and flat waters of Sanur Beach make it particularly safe and appealing for children as well as inexperienced paddleboarders. It is, therefore, the perfect destination for a kid-friendly family holiday focused on SUP and other water sports. With its relative isolation and negligible nightlife, Sanur is truly an oasis of peace and tranquility in a tourist hotspot such as Bali.

Concluding Thoughts

To make the most of your summer SUP tour of Asia, you should pack high-quality paddleboarding gear, such as inflatable boards, coiled ankle leashes, PFDs, and adjustable paddles. If you’re looking for an inflatable SUP to take with you, check out this comprehensive guide here. Reliable and durable SUP equipment will keep you safe and comfortable, as you explore the many hidden treasures of Asia and its beaches.