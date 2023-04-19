For homeowners, a sump pump is an essential piece of equipment for keeping their properties safe from flooding.

But do you really know how to tell if your sump pump is working properly? Is there something specific that you should be on the lookout for? What signs indicate that it may need maintenance or repair? These are incredibly important questions to ask when assessing the condition of your sump pump.

Want to learn more? Read on to find out how to tell if your sump pump is functioning as it should!

What is a Sump Pump?

A sump pump is a device used to protect homes from flooding. It pumps water out of the basement or crawlspace and away from the house’s foundation, preventing flooding damage. It is typically installed in a sump pit, which is a pre-constructed hole in the ground that collects water from drainage points like downspouts or gutters.

The sump pump then uses an impeller to draw the collected water into its motor and expel it through pipes to an area far away from the home’s foundation. By doing this, the sump pump helps reduce the risk of flooding and ensures that your house remains safe and dry.

How to Tell If Your Sump Pump is Working Correctly — An Expert Guide

Here are five important things that you can do if you want to make sure that your sump pump unit is working as it should:

Check for Any Signs of Leaking Water

If you’d like to learn how to check if a sump pump is working properly, you should take a minute or two to look for any signs of leaks. Look around the sump pump, near the pipes and check for any signs that water may be leaking from inside or outside of your home.

Inspect the Sump Pump’s Intake Pipe

Remember to ensure it is free from any blockages or buildup that could create a restriction in flow when operating.

Listen to Your Sump Pump’s Operation

You should hear an intermittent sound coming from your sump pump when it is running correctly—if not, there may be something wrong with its operation and you should get it checked out by a professional immediately.

Test Its Activation Thresholds

This can be done with a garden hose on full blast to ensure your sump pump will kick into action as soon as necessary levels are reached in order to prevent flooding indoors due to over-accumulation of water outdoors.

Clear Out Debris From Around The Sump Pump Area

If you’d like to learn how to know if your sump pump is working, the final thing that you should do is clear debris from the area around the unit. It’s important that no leaves, dirt, twigs or other small objects find their way around the area where your sump pump is located so make sure these areas are kept clean in order to avoid any potential issues down the line!

How To Tell If Your Sump Pump Is Working Properly — Conclusion

It is essential for homeowners to know how to tell if their sump pump is working properly in order to protect their home from water damage. By following the steps outlined in the paragraphs above, you can be sure that your sump pump is running as it should and will continue doing its job of protecting your property.

If something doesn’t seem right with the performance of your sump pump, have it examined by a professional immediately so any potential issues are addressed promptly.

Taking these precautionary measures now will save you time, money and stress down the line!