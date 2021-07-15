Summit1g Net Worth 2021

Introduction

Creator-oriented streaming services like Twitch and YouTube are a booming market with people consuming more content than ever. One of the many internet celebrities is Jaryd Russel Lazar aka Summit1g. He’s one of the most popular streamers on Twitch with the 10th highest number of followers worldwide.

His proficiency in competitive e-sports and entertaining gaming streams makes him stand out in the community. It doesn’t matter if you know him, or don’t, Summit1g is one of those people that you must know more about. Just keep on reading this article till the end and we’ll tell you all about his life, career, net worth and much more.

About Summit1g

Summit1g used to be a professional Counter Strike: Global Offensive player and plied his trade in multiple tournaments around the world. He was also associated with various e-sports teams like Adaptation, A51, Mythic, Exertus e-Sports, Nobel, Old Guys Club, Splyce, and Potato Streamers. Even after overwhelming success, In 2017, Summit1g stopped playing CS:GO professionally to focus on his streaming ability.

Like most gamers, Summit1g isn’t a physical specimen either. He weighs 67 kilograms and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Jaryd can now be seen playing games like Fortnite, PUBG, WarZ, and CS: GO on his Twitch streams.

With a popular Twitch and a YouTube channel, Lazar is doing well for himself. The YouTube channel has over 700k subscribers while the Twitch channel has almost 6 million followers. All this cumulates to over half a billion viewers in total.

Early Life and Family

Summit1g was born as Jaryd Russel Lazar in Orange County, California on April 23rd, 1987. There’s a great deal of confusion over details of his personal life growing up. But now as a successful streamer, Summit1g resides at his home with his brother, Jacob aka Kite61 in Colorado Springs.

Lazar’s marriage didn’t last very long. The streamer tied the knot with Desirae, also a Twitch streamer, but the couple separated and divorced in 2016. However, this episode hasn’t broken the professional relations between the two as Desirae is still Lazar’s manager. Since 2019, he is rumored to be dating Caroline aka Lilchiipmunk.

Career and Major Milestones

Significant milestones in the life of Summit1g include:

In 2011, Lazar decided to open up a Twitch streaming channel and titled it Summit1g.

He then established A YouTube channel with the same name.

A big break came in 2017 when he passed Tom Cassell in Twitch follower count.

Just a year later, Summit1g went past Riot Games in Twitch follower count.

As a new game, Apex Legends was trending big time in 2019, that’s when Lazar finished 6th in the worldwide tournament and then finished second in another US-based competition.

With soaring popularity, Summit1g was snapped up by Twitch through the content support contract in 2020.

A Few Things You Didn’t Know About Summit1g.

Jake Paul is one of the most hated personalities on the internet, and Lazar felt the fire when he received tons of criticism on streaming with him.

Caroline aka Lilchiipmunk accused the streamer of being racially offensive towards Sweet Anita, another Twitch streamer, in 2019.

Last year, Summit1g lashed out on streamers playing Valorant for messing up and tweaking the statistics. However, he then went on to publicly express his apologies.

Net Worth of Summit1g

While streaming is fun and creative, it can also be a substantial income source if used right. As per latest estimates, Summit1g is worth over 1.5 Million USD. Most of his income comes from his successful streaming channels on Twitch and YouTube which bring him a considerable amount of sponsors, partners, advertisers, etc.