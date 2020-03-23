Summer Walker Is Begging London On Da Track To Stop Choking Her (Video)

London On Da Track and Summer Walker have been dating since last year when the two of them worked closely on her debut album “Over It”.



In the clip posted on Twitter, Summer Walker was yelling in pain in a clip of boyfriend London On Da Track choking her. Summer Walker was looking very uncomfortable while her famous producer boyfriend London On Da Track has his hand gripped tightly around her neck. While London is choking Summer he orders her to “say you love me”, she is pleading for him to stop.

Summer Walker didn’t look comfortable when getting choked by London On Da Track, but maybe that’s her thing. pic.twitter.com/KCh0BViMDj — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 22, 2020

The Twitter community was seriously disturbed, noting that Summer did not appear to consent to the degree to which London was hurting her.

I don’t want to see that video of Summer Walker getting choked by her bf anymore. It’s uncomfortable to watch and she obviously doesn’t like it either. — Brunch with Hov (@BLKDisneyParody) March 22, 2020

That video of Summer Walker getting choked has me worried — TASHEYA (@problackglitter) March 22, 2020

oh hell nah! summer walker on IG getting choked out!! them nostrils lil now too i know she can’t breathe!! — 𝓛 (@LustforLo) March 22, 2020