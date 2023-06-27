6 Summer Rum Cocktails That’ll Make Your Taste Buds Dance

Did you know that rum has been around since the 1600s? People have been enjoying it in various ways for centuries, and nowadays we often associate it with fun and tropical cocktails.

Summer rum cocktails are fruity, sweet, and perfect for parties. We’re here with 6 of our favorite refreshing rum cocktails for summer. Read on to learn more.

1. Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiians are the ultimate summer cocktails. They look tropical and fun with their bright blue color and they taste great. A Blue Hawaiian is the perfect poolside drink (and it’s super Instagrammable).

Gather your ingredients. You’re going to start with light rum. Malibu rum is fantastic for this, but many people don’t like to buy Malibu because they think it’s not versatile. We say buy it anyway and discover Malibu mixers here for future cocktails.

You’ll need:

1.5 ounces of Malibu Pineapple

1.5 ounces of blue curaçao

2 ounces of pineapple juice

1 ounce of coconut cream

Lemon juice to taste

Throw it all together in a cocktail shaker full of ice and shake it up. Pour it into your favorite glass over crushed ice (we recommend a clear glass) and add a little drink umbrella for an extra tropical touch. This is one of our favorite tropical rum cocktails for a party.

2. Strawberry Daiquiri

Ah, daiquiris. They feel both elegant and beachy, perfect for day drinking while reading a book on the beach and watching the waves. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also incredibly boozy and delicious.

You’ll need a blender for this one, as well as more light rum. A more neutral-tasting rum is a good idea for a strawberry daiquiri.

You’ll need:

2 ounces of light rum

1 ounce of fresh lime juice

1 ounce of simple syrup

A handful of juicy strawberries (frozen or fresh)

Plenty of ice

Put everything together in a blender and blend it all up! You should continue blending until the mixture is smooth with no large ice chunks.

Pour your drink into a cocktail glass. Don’t forget to add a fancy straw and perhaps even a strawberry slice on the rim for that extra special touch.

3. Mai Tai

Mai Tais are classic island cocktails. You’ll feel like you’re on vacation on a private island, relaxing in the sand with your boat tied up just feet away, even if you’re really at home in your backyard with your feet cooling off in an inflatable pool.

You’ll want to have both dark and light rum for a Mai Tai. Amounts vary, but we’re offering our suggestions. Feel free to make it lighter.

You’ll need:

2 ounces of dark rum

1 ounce of light rum

1 ounce of orange curaçao

1 ounce of orgeat syrup

1 ounce of fresh lime juice

Lime and cherry for garnishing

Put all of your ingredients, aside from the lime and cherry, into a shaker full of ice and give it a good shake. You want to meld all of those flavors together.

Put a cherry in your glass and pour in the drink. Put the lime wedge on the rim. You’ve got your Mai Tai!

4. Painkiller

Wash the summer aches and pains away with one of the most popular and classic rum cocktails around: a Painkiller. They’re delightfully sweet and boozy and they’re sure to be a hit at any summer party.

They’re also not too difficult to make.

You’ll need:

2 ounces of dark rum

4 ounces of pineapple juice

1 ounce of orange juice

1 ounce of coconut cream

A sprinkle of nutmeg (optional)

Put all of your ingredients (aside from the nutmeg) in a shaker full of ice. Give it a few good shakes so you get all of those ingredients melded together into one nice tropical concoction.

Pour it into a glass and sprinkle the nutmeg on top. Add a straw and a drink umbrella. You’ve got yourself a Painkiller!

5. Rum Punch

Do you want a rum cocktail that packs a serious punch? You want a Rum Punch. It’s a staple at any tiki bar or adult beach party.

It’s super sweet and versatile. We’ll give you our recipe, but you can modify it to your own tastes. Many people like adding big chunks of fruit to their rum punch bowls, for example.

You’ll need:

2 ounces of dark rum

2 ounces of pineapple juice

2 ounces of orange juice

1 ounce of lime juice

A splash of grenadine

Sprite or soda water

Combine all of the ingredients aside from the soda water in a shaker full of ice. Pour the mixture into a glass over ice and then fill the rest of the glass with your Sprite or soda water.

You can also make multiple servings of this at once and put it in a big bowl for people to enjoy.

6. Piña Colada

Is a Piña Colada the ultimate summer cocktail? It’s definitely one of the best rum cocktails for summer. It’s so sweet and creamy, and it’s like a dessert in a glass.

Coconut haters may want to skip this one. You’ll need a high-powered blender.

You’ll need:

2 ounces of white rum

4 ounces of pineapple juice

2 ounces of coconut cream

A handful of ice cubes

A pineapple wedge for garnish.

Put everything aside from the pineapple wedge into the blender and blend it up until it’s smooth. Pour your frozen concoction into a glass and add the pineapple wedge. Grab your favorite straw and enjoy.

We Love These Summer Rum Cocktails

Whether you’re basking in the summer heat or trying to feel summer vibes in January, these summer rum cocktails are sure to make you feel like you’re on island time.

It’s time to grab a shaker, a blender, and some rum so you can start experimenting! Enjoy!

