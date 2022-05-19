Exciting Summer Holidays for Couples – Guide 2022

Summer is just around the corner and now is the time for you and your partner to plan a holiday. Whether you fancy a relaxing romantic break or an action-packed adventure, there are endless options for destinations and activities to choose from.

Summer is often the best time to go on a trip because of the sunny weather in many locations and the availability of seasonal activities and entertainment.

Here is a guide to what to think about when planning your next couple’s getaway, including destinations to consider and activities you may want to add to your trip itinerary:

What factors to consider when making plans for your next summer break?

1. The length of time you have

One of your first considerations might be how long you have for a holiday; this could be impacted by how much annual leave you have at work or college term times. If you are short on time, you may prefer to opt for a short haul destination or even a short break within the country.

If you have a couple of weeks, then there is plenty of time to fly to a further away continent or even plan a multi-destination break.

2. Budget

Similarly, budget will impact the destination you pick and the activities you decide to do. When holidaying as a couple you will also need to consider how you will split the cost of the holiday and how much spending money you will have during your stay.

Whether your budget is a few hundred or a few thousand, there are still plenty of summer holiday options to choose from.

3. Purpose of your trip

You will also need to discuss the purpose of your trip as this will guide you on selecting a location. If planning a relaxing break, somewhere remote and peaceful is a great option. However, if you want to keep busy and go on adventures, you might opt for a city break or location with plenty of activity options and sites to explore.

4. Travel requirements

Lastly, you might need to do some research to check you are able to meet any requirements necessary for entry to the country. This could include visas, vaccinations, insurance and passport requirements.

Safety might also be a concern in some locations, so checking the government website in advance is advised.

Top holiday destinations for couples:

1. Paris, France

France’s capital city, Paris, is the ideal destination for those that love to explore. There are a huge range of tourist landmarks, shopping venues, fine dining restaurants and activities.

From a romantic dinner on the Eiffel Tower, to a tour of the underground city catacombs, there are things to do to suit all interests. Paris is one of the world’s most visited destinations and it is easy to see why.

2. Santorini, Greece

Greece and the Greek islands are popular with tourists looking for a relaxing break with guaranteed summer sunshine. Santorini is the island of choice for many couples because of its beautiful white sandy beaches and stunning sea views.

3. Venice, Italy

The city of Venice is very romantic and famous for the Grand Canal thoroughfare, The canals are lined with remarkable Renaissance and Gothic properties and palaces.

4. Buenos Aires, Argentina

A little further afield is Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. At its centre is the Plaza de Mayo, with fantastic buildings and entertainment options. This city has so much to explore, including the Teatro Colón grand opera house.

5. Bangkok, Thailand

The vibrant city of Bangkok has diverse street life and many great entertainment venues. There are also many culturally significant buildings and open spaces to explore.

What are some of the best activities to do with your partner on your summer holiday?

Once you have picked a location, it is time to put together your itinerary to make sure you get the most out for your trip. Here are a few activities to consider:

6. Chartering a yacht or catamaran

A lot of couples do charter a boat during their travel for a luxurious, romantic and most importantly a private experience.

Chartering a yacht or catamaran s a great way to spend time as a couple and travel between island destinations. It is easier to organise than you might think and using sites such as Borrowaboat you can book your vessel in advance.

You don’t even need to be an experienced sailor as it is often possible to arrange for a qualified skipper to sail for you.

7. Enjoy the diverse marine life

Travelling abroad gives you the opportunity to see animal species and plant life that you will not find in your home country. There are a number of ways you can explore the sea.

For example, you can book a group or private scuba diving session with a professional scuba instructor. Alternatively, you can purchase a couple of snorkels and snorkel together.

Group boat tours are also an option if you want to get a little further away from land.

8. Hike in national parks

On a romantic break with your partner, it can be nice to explore a new location together. Many holiday destinations have national parks and nature reserves. Going hiking will give you the chance to see some beautiful sights and explore less touristy areas.