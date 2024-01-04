How To Elevate Your Style with Indian Jewellery Set 

Indian jewellery is a dazzling world of luxury and artistry, combining precious metals, colorful gemstones, and intricate craftsmanship to create pieces that reflect a rich tapestry of culture, custom, and history. Each item tells a narrative, and the tradition of Indian jewellery is firmly woven into the subcontinent’s fabric.

Every piece reflects the signature of artists who have polished their abilities for decades, whether it’s the delicate filigree work of Jaipur, the complex Kundan and Meenakari of Rajasthan, or the timeless temple jewellery inspired by ancient temples. This creativity is a celebration of India’s unique culture, a testimony to its history, and a living witness to the country’s artisanal excellence.

From having lavish gemstones bedecked to having traditional grandiose collections of necklaces and headpieces, Indian jewellery gives out the aura of the olden charms stretching back to the era of maharajas and raanis. They are distinguished in many different types:

Temple Jewellery:

They have cravings for floral motifs adorned with gods and goddesses from Hindi mythology that are either way worn by women on religious beliefs or seek to deepen their love and beauty for the gold temple jewellery.

Kundan Jewellery:

These heavy pieces are embedded with pearls plus gold and are especially famous in Rajasthan, the land of kings, mostly known for the intricate Rajputana jewellery pieces. It refers to a type of jewellery set where the refined gold is combined with semiprecious stones to create elongated intricate patterned pieces. Moreover, the back of the Kundan jewellery is enamelled by using the Meenakari technique. Team them with lehengas or heavy sarees to give you a princess look for the event you have yet to attend.

Meenakari Jewellery:

These understated beautiful jewellery sets are typically paired with pearls, diamonds and other colourful gemstones to get high-valued designs. When you see a meenakari-inspired jewellery set you can see they are arranged in colourful ways with semi-precious stones around the necklace strings or on each pair of earrings. Pairing them with your ethnic sarees with light embroidery will be the perfect match for you and the attire you want.

Polki Jewellery:

This type of jewellery set is one of the popular types that seek a lot of attention because they feature beautiful uncut diamonds paired with other gemstones like rubies, emeralds or tourmalines. The beautiful facts about Polkis give you beauty through the raw look they carry with the diamonds that are unpolished only to give you a unique look. You can wear them with your contemporary dresses at evening parties or dinners.

Jadau Jewellery:

Jadau means ‘to embed’, it is a kind of technique for creating Kundan and Polkis. This is a kind of technique-based jewellery style that was crafted using gold and gemstones to create ornate designs.

From opulent Kundan necklaces to tiny Meenakari bangles, each piece has a distinct tale, making it an ideal complement to your style. Scroll further to get the tips and tricks to elevate your style with the Indian jewellery set for any kind of event or occasion you go to.

One size does not suit all when it comes to Indian jewellery sets. The first step in upgrading your style is to select relevant pieces for the occasion. Opt for magnificent gold and diamond settings that radiate grandeur for a wedding. Consider lightweight, colourful, and complex designs that showcase Indian craftsmanship for a more casual event. In Indian jewellery, gold, silver, and other alloys are often used. The metal you select can have a major impact on your style. With its eternal appeal, gold represents wealth and is frequently reserved for major events. Silver gives a touch of refinement, whereas alloys are a more cost-effective yet elegant option for everyday use. Necklaces, earrings, bangles, and rings are common components of Indian jewellery sets. It is critical to achieve a balance. Choose more delicate earrings if your necklace is extensively decorated, and vice versa. This ensures that your style is accentuated without becoming overpowering.

Also, learn how to style your Indian Jewellery Set

Now that you’ve chosen your Indian jewellery set, it’s time to incorporate it into your overall look. Read below:

Classic Combinations

Indian jewellery complements classic Indian clothes such as sarees, lehengas, and anarkalis nicely. However, don’t limit yourself to these combinations. Experiment with fusion wear by blending Indian jewels with Western apparel to create a one-of-a-kind and diverse style.

Enhance Necklines

The correct necklace can dramatically improve the appearance of your neckline. Long pendant necklaces can lend depth to deep V-neck gowns, while collar necklaces look lovely with high-necked ensembles.

Layering Magic

Layering is a fashion trend that is sweeping the globe. Experiment by stacking bangles and bracelets or layering various necklaces. This gives traditional Indian jewellery a modern touch.

Statement Earrings

Earrings are an essential part of every Indian jewellery collection. They accentuate your features by framing your face. Choose bold earrings when you want to make a statement, and modest earrings for a more subtle, beautiful style.

Mix and Match

Feel free to combine Indian jewellery items from various sets. Combining elements might result in a personalized style statement that is unique to you.

Hairstyles and Accessories

When wearing Indian jewellery, consider your hairstyle. Updos or braided hair can draw attention to your earrings, whilst open hair can draw attention to your necklaces and chokers. Furthermore, accessories such as bindis and maang tikka can offer a traditional touch to your look.

How to Take Care of Your Indian Jewellery

To preserve the timeless beauty of your Indian jewellery sets, adequate care is required:

Separately store your pieces: Store your jewellery in separate compartments or pockets to avoid tangling and scratching.

Clean them gently: Wipe away dust and filth with a gentle, dry cloth. Consult a professional for extensive cleaning.

Avoid being exposed to strong chemicals: Keep your jewellery away from fragrances, cosmetics, and cleaning products.

Remove them before going to bed: Sleeping with your jewellery might cause it to break and become damaged.

Indian jewellery sets allow you to add a touch of history, sophistication, and luxury to your look. They are a versatile addition to your wardrobe, with numerous alternatives to complement your style, the occasion, and your preferences. So, immerse yourself in the enthralling world of Indian jewellery and allow it to become a vital part of your style journey, reflecting your distinct elegance and individuality.