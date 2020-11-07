Importance of Studying Business Statistics

Business statistics is a science of intelligent decision making in uncertain situations and is applied in several disciplines such as econometrics, marketing research, auditing, financial analysis, production, and business operations. Running a business without applying statistics is virtually not possible. Several industries are on the verge of failing due to failure to use statistical analysis in assessing business growth or performance. Therefore, below are some of the reasons why studying business statistics is essential.

Business statistics equips students with a third eye through which they can be able to forecast the future of a business or industry. More also, it enlightens on appropriate decisions and strategies to take to avoid the business from shipwrecking.

By studying business statistics, students learn various concepts that are crucial in running a business. Among these concepts include descriptive statistics, probability, hypotheses testing, correlation, data distribution, linear regression, confidence intervals, among others. By applying the skills and knowledge, they draw from these concepts; they can make decisions related to market research, quality control, yearly reports, product planning, personnel management.

Furthermore, business statistics equips students with skills to play significant roles such as budgeting, data mining, tax preparation, and preparing business proposals, according to statisticsguruonline.com

Through the use of statistical tools and applying business statistics knowledge students will be able to draw meaningful information for decision-making purposes from areas such as finance, research and development, marketing, and workforce planning.

It is fascinating to acknowledge that no other discipline apart from statistics, displays, and discuss clearly the various types of intelligence. Thus, statistics are perceived as a subject that has significant relevance in business.

There is no time that statistics will not be used even beyond education cores such as programming and diagnosis. Statistics work simultaneously with math. Therefore, escaping from statistics is like running away from math; you will be exhausted since its unavoidable.

Statistics Can be an average science, a numerical statement of facts in any business of inquiry bestowed to the other. Therefore, the significance of statistics in business cannot be overemphasized.

Statistics play a significant role in business organizations. Statistical research, knowledge and skills enable the managers to scrutinize past performances, to predict future strategic policies, and lead workers accordingly. Statistical knowledge assists in establishing strategies that hold the business firmly, undertaking business informatics and doing data science for arithmetical operations.

Through statistical knowledge, one can describe the markets, give opinions about the market, set prices, and respond to transformations in buyer requests.

Statistical analysis skills enable a business to assess the performance of a business and determine its patterns. This allows managers to make firm decisions. Realizing their options relies on data and not hypotheses. Insights facilitate business in making better designs and making future forecasts.

The general application of statistics is to assess performance. For instance, you can gather data on a few items to gauge the quality extent of the entire batch of items. This application is referred to as statistical sampling and is applied to decide if the batch of stock should be discarded or stored.

Furthermore, statistical sampling can also be used to do employees’ product output analysis to investigate if the worker is accomplishing the ideal productivity tests. If not, adjustments like workplace changes, equipment advancements or improved correspondence might be necessary.

Businesses use data to determine their growth and do organization analysis. They undertake impromptu surveys of clients to assess the degree on market penetration for the intended product. The managers require to know if the product will gain sufficient interest.

Questions that bombard an entrepreneur’s mind are if there is sufficient interest to legitimate getting capital to develop the product and to construct a factory to make the product eventually. Therefore, through statistical analysis, an initial investment model is created to decide the number of offers basic for the item to dominate the market.

Statistical concepts can be used by business managers to make decisions whenever they are faced with uncertainty. They can apply their statistical skills to make sales projections, do a financial analysis of the project’s capital expenditure, making profit projections for a new product. Using statistical concepts generates actual data on complex situations instead of making choices based on unsubstantiated hunches.

The fundamental goal of a newly established capital expenditure business is to maximize the return on investment and reduce risk chances. Thus, by applying statistical approaches, a manager can evaluate the business under diverse economic situations, twisting consumers’ preference and the power of the competition.

Quantitative methods have a wide application in project management. These statistical techniques are used for maximizing the distribution of personnel, equipment, capital, and time. Projects are planned with quantitative methods and synchronized with the delivery of resources and personnel.

Deciding the location and size of a new production plant is a challenging task. Therefore, applying quantitative methods will help to assess various proposals for capital, timing, location, and transport availability.

Forecasting the extent of a product of demand is often tricky. However, quantitative approaches provide a guide on the quantity of raw material to buy, amount of inventory to store, shipment costs and finished product storage cost.

Marketing campaigns are evaluated from a large volume of information gathered. Therefore, marketers use quantitative approaches to calculate the budgets, distribute purchases, monitor, and modifying product mix strategies to suit customer wants.

The market survey generates data about views opinion about the advert. How people who saw the advertisement and how many of them bought the product. Therefore, the information that is gathered is assessed by applying statistical tools, knowledge, and skills to determine the return on investment in the advertising campaign.

Financial managers depend largely on quantitative approaches to determine investments with discounted cash flow techniques and return on capital calculations. They analyze product profit generation and cost production. Personnel is, in turn, investigated their productivity performance and employing and firing some employees to meet the changing workload.

A significant statistic in business is that it is presented in the form of percentage ratio, medium, average and raw number. Therefore, the method used is similar each time hence a high level of accuracy is always maintained.

Through statistical data analysis, the relationship between variables can be determined. For example, the impact on sale due to seasonal changes, the impact on sale in comparison with the discount given. a more comprehensive analysis of statistical information can show various things such as consumer preference and behavior.

Instances of statistics in business are the six sigma and lean production; these approaches are significant in business. Statistics enables a business to produce products with minimal variations and wastage. Furthermore, it helps to enhance the productivity of the personnel. Therefore, the company can save money and ensure the production of quality products with optimum resource utilization.

In conclusion, in the current world, no business can operate without applying statistics and statistical tools. All businesses, whether small or big use statistics in their daily operations. For example, the use of Microsoft excels to organize, store and present data is an ideal example of statistics application in business. In the future, most organizations’ operations will be performed through statistics scanning. Therefore, business and managers should start accustoming themselves with business statistics knowledge and skills extensively