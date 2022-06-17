Why Students Don’t Like Math, And How Can They Love It?

Lawrence Martinek, one of the best mathematicians, famously observed, “Children don’t dislike math; they hate being confused, scared, and embarrassed by math.” Even if this mathematician said it all in a few words, let’s examine what happens in a child’s head when they declare, “I detest mathematics.”

Reasons behind not linking Math

Teachers

The instructor plays a vital role in this regard. If they have taught the students that they are permitted to make mistakes and that students learn from their mistakes, they are less likely to “hate” mathematics.

Children study counting, addition/subtraction, etc., as part of their early education, and most do so enthusiastically. However, about the fifth grade and throughout the upper grades, kids begin to separate themselves from math and math-related subjects such as statistics. Why do pupils dislike math, and how can we help them enjoy it?

Again and again, the question arises as to why students dislike mathematics and how to make them enjoy it.

Fear of incorrect answer

The fact that achieving the correct answer in math calculations makes us feel happy and gratifying makes us feel good. It is because we are achieving our desired outcomes.

Obtaining the incorrect answer will cause the student to be confused. Why does this occur even though he thought carefully before performing the calculations? If this happens repeatedly, the student will give up and believe he will never be able to do the math, causing him to distance himself from the subject.

It is the cause of math anxiety, or “intimidation,” as mathematician Lawrence puts it. Here, your mind will begin to comprehend why pupils dislike mathematics and how to change their minds.

Math is tedious

Why do kids dislike mathematics, and how do they make them enjoy it? According to one idea, pupils find it uninteresting because it appears to them to be worthless information. It is another reason why students are not interested in math.

They view it as a less creative method of expressing oneself as if there are only a few correct ways to perform particular calculations. We can use modern technology to keep up with the younger generation’s passion. It shows them “boring” subjects online entertainingly and straightforwardly.

How to develop love for mathematics?

It is tough to motivate students and engage them in their studies. They don’t feel so enthusiastic. Especially when it is about mathematics, the response is pretty low. Thus, it is difficult for all teachers worldwide. We have brought some very effective techniques that will engage and inspire students. Kids will love the subject.

Make it Fun

It may sound apparent, but sometimes we fail to make learning enjoyable because we focus on imparting knowledge. Numerous game concepts can have included in your instructional approach.

Play BINGO when answering multiplication problems. Also, it marks the square cards with the solutions.

Utilize word wall activities in geometry instruction

Teach children to solve problems in their thoughts and to investigate mental math techniques.

Set an Achievable Objective

Physically challenged students to respond with enthusiasm. It is a potent stimulus that you can use effectively to create an interest in mathematics.

Although it may seem counterintuitive, giving reluctant pupils a set of simple issues that demand little thinking or effort will not encourage them. In contrast, they are frequently left with the thought that you lack faith in their talents. It causes them to lack confidence in themselves.

Engage Students by example

You can bring out Students’ genuine curiosity. The practical application is a must. Try to relate math with money, grocery shopping, baking, time, and travel. This way, you can quickly reduce complications and give children a good knowledge of the fundamentals.

Use grocery shopping activities to help students calculate product price per unit or make math enjoyable. You can skip math problems from the textbook and place them in baking; Students can comprehend ratios and proportions.

Examine Activities Involving a Pattern

Create arithmetic difficulties that encourage your students to identify a pattern in each issue. Pattern-based problem-solving can be pretty entertaining and motivating for pupils. Voice a few examples:

*Identify a pattern in the following series: 6, 9, 12, __, 18, 21.

*Add successive layers till you reach 100:

Develop the Skills Your Students Already Possess

The most effective method for teaching mathematics is to arrange the learning process around the skills that pupils already possess.

Your students will feel more at ease and confident if you design problem-solving tasks around their acquired skills. It will help you establish a sense of success in your students and encourage them to perform better and be more productive in class.

Explore Extraordinary Mathematics

Teachers can also form groups or teams and allow pupils to tackle open-ended assignments that pique their curiosity. Ensure that they understand the mathematical intrigue to justify it.

The Fibonacci sequence, perfect numbers, Pythagorean triples, figure numbers, and perfect squares are examples of number sequences with peculiar features.

You might also provide them with intriguing puzzles and logical reasoning problems to investigate and discuss.

Exploring unusual numbers, puzzles, and patterns will pique kids’ curiosity and increase their understanding of mathematics and admiration for its beauty.

Utilize technology to enhance the mathematical skills of students

There are numerous intriguing ways to incorporate technology into your teaching method, and children enjoy technology. You can utilize online math games to make solving math problems entertaining and enjoyable. Or, remove mathematics from textbooks and worksheets and make it unique and engaging using apps.

If you are breaking from your typical teaching technique, you might gain a great deal from online math lessons.

They exist in various formats and are significantly more capable and engaging than lecture styles. Your teaching method should reflect the digitization of society. Do you wish to increase the potential of your kids? Do you want to have progressed in your career? Online math tutorials can be an excellent resource for presenting this often-dreaded subject in a simple and enjoyable manner.