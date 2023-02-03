13 File Types To Store In The Cloud

If you operate a B2B company that works with thousands of documents every day, you are far from alone; however, you should take a moment to evaluate how well you manage those documents. When your company collaborates with other businesses, how do you store the files that you share among enterprises? Today, cloud storage is increasingly the preferred approach.

Documents

How many employees in your business need to access the same files? Many organizations invest in cloud file sharing services to make this happen. Essentially, this service permits multiple employees to access a common set of files in the cloud. Check out the different file types that you can work with below.

1. Portable Document Format (.pdf)

PDF files are commonly used in many organizations. As files that maintain the original document layout, PDFs are popular for sharing business plans and signing paperwork.

2. Word Documents (.doc and .docx)

When it comes to word processing, Microsoft Office provides standardized DOC and DOCx files that most word processors can read and adapt to. They are common for editing documents.

3. Excel Spreadsheet Files (.xls and .xlsx)

As another Microsoft product, Excel produces XLS and XLSX files for spreadsheet, graphic and database files that are also commonplace in many workplaces, especially office environments.

4. Hypertext Markup Language Documents (.html and .htm)

HTML and HTM files are common among developers and other web design professionals. This is a type of file that works online and changes text into website elements.

5. Text Files (.txt)

Sometimes, you just need to type something out without using sophisticated word processing software. Simple text documents such as notes, instructions or plain text often use TXT file types.

Photos

How often does your company use images in your daily work? Among the many different file types that are accessed in an average workday, photos are another major consideration. Like text documents, there are several kinds of images that you encounter on the web that can be stored in the cloud.

6. Joint Photographic Experts Group (.jpeg or .jpg)

You probably see these files on a regular basis. As one of the most common image file types, you might use this file when sending images for your company’s website or social media pages.

7. Graphics Interchange Format (.gif)

GIF files typically involve short animated graphics such as brief video clips or moving images. In general, they are smaller than JPEG files.

8. Scalable Vector Graphics (.svg)

When designing logos or website images, different file sizes are often necessary. As such, scalable vectors are the most common file type in web design.

9. Portable Network Graphics (.png)

PNGs are another option for sending photographs and logo images. With that said, this file type is usually better for web format rather than print format, due to its lower resolution. You can save it multiple times and store it in the cloud with other image types.

10. Tag Image File Format (.tiff or .tif)

When it comes to high-quality image file types, TIFF files are utilized. Ideal for scanning documents, usage with desktop publisher programs and generation of maximum-quality prints such as marketing pamphlets, TIFF files store well in the cloud.

Videos

Videos are becoming increasingly popular across a wide range of industries. If you use any of these common file types for your company’s videos, they can be stored in the cloud, too.

11. Motion Picture Experts Group Layer Four (,mp4)

For movies, MP4 files are one of the most common and are accessible from most computers and cell phones. For that reason, they are a top choice among professionals for sharing video content. MP4s are also compatible with most social media platforms.

12. Audio Video Interleave (.avi)

As a Microsoft video file, AVIs are also popular. These files are particularly good at retaining quality, but on the downside, they are usually large in size. As a result, they can take up a lot of space on your computer or storage space in a cloud ecosystem.

13. QuickTime File Format (.mov)

On the other hand, maybe your device utilizes an Apple operating system, like on a Mac computer or an iPhone. If so, there is also the MOV file type to consider. As a video file from Apple, MOV video files are common among professionals who work with QuickTime software. These files work well for longer videos and movies, and they tend to be larger. They, too, are cloud-friendly.

Why Store Files on the Cloud?

Cloud storage is becoming an increasingly popular way for individuals and businesses to store their data. By taking advantage of cloud storage, users can enjoy various benefits such as improved access, enhanced collaboration, improved security, and cost-effectiveness.

Quick and easy access is one of the primary advantages of storing files in the cloud. With a cloud storage solution, you can access important documents from any device with an internet connection. This eliminates the need to travel with a flash drive or install software on different computers simply to gain access to your information.

Collaboration is another key benefit of using a cloud storage solution. Multiple users can simultaneously access shared data, allowing for better communication and efficiency when working together on projects. Furthermore, multiple people can work on the same file at once without worrying about data being lost or corrupted due to clashes in versions.

Using the cloud also improves overall security since most providers offer encryption tools that protect against unauthorized access to sensitive data. Additionally, backups are automatically handled by the provider; this ensures important documents won’t be lost if files become corrupted or a computer system crashes.

Finally, many cloud storage solutions are financially advantageous since they offer unlimited space at relatively low prices compared to traditional solutions such as external hard drives or physical servers that require extensive maintenance over time. This makes it especially beneficial for organizations with large amounts of data who need more storage than what traditional options typically provide.

In conclusion, storing files in the cloud offers numerous benefits that make it an attractive option for many businesses today – from improved accessibility and collaboration capabilities to enhanced security and cost-effectiveness. With all these advantages in mind, it’s no surprise that so many people are turning to this technology as a reliable way to store their valuable information securely and efficiently.