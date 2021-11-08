5 Storage Tips for Keeping your Luxury Watch Collection Safe

People want to be collectors. Some collect decorative items, artifacts, other clothes, third shoes, perfumes, and there are those whose passion is the watches. Most often, in the collections, we can find valuable and unique luxury items, so it is not surprising that the owners take care of them and do not allow dust to fall on them.

Some collections require specific storage conditions, such as adequate temperature and being away from light sources. In fact, they should be protected from external influences. Well, if you are a fan of watches, you probably have either special shelves for them or keep them in their original packaging.

As you already know, in this article we will talk about watches. Many people cannot imagine their life without knowing exactly what time it is. It is true that we have a watch on our smartphones, but the feeling when it is around our wrist is irreplaceable. Anyone who sticks to their impeccable style knows how important a watch is. They come in many designs that are so good that it is almost impossible to choose just one.

If you look at iflwatches.com, you will surely find at least one model that can fit your style perfectly. Pay attention to the G-shocks custom collection, which can be a great choice if you want to be different from the others. But do you know what is best? You can also find lots of accessories and equipment to store your watches and make sure they are always safe and in good condition.

And exactly those conditions are crucial for your collection to last forever and to be able to leave it as a legacy to your family.

In addition, we will give you some practical tips on how to store your watches properly.

Use the original boxes whenever you can

The best packaging for your watch is the original, which has enough cushioning, to make sure it is always protected from shocks and external influences. Luxury kits also come with cleaning and maintenance tools, so you can be sure that they will always be in the best possible condition. The original packaging is made so that the watch fits perfectly in them and there is no need for additional equipment. But if you think that the packaging itself is not enough, you can always invest in special boxes for your collection.

Clean them after each wear

To maintain the original look, you must clean the watch after each wear. The surface that touches your skin remains contaminated with sweat and epithelial cells, as well as dirt, which can erode the protective layer and cause the metal layers to rust. Of course, this also applies to the cheaper watches in your collection. Taking care of them must be your priority so that you can have and wear them for as long as possible.

Store in a place with low humidity

Humidity is the biggest enemy of watches. Although they say that they are waterproof, it does not mean that they should be in a humid environment constantly. If this is not possible, especially if you live in an area where the air is simply like that, then make sure you provide a storage box where they will be protected from outside influences. If you do not do this, steam and moisture will easily damage both the watch and the straps, and you really do not want that to happen.

Always try to change the battery on time

Some older models work on a winding mechanism, but newer ones have a battery. One of the most common dilemmas is whether to remove it from the watch before returning it to its place. There is no right answer to this question and it all depends on how often you use it. Batteries certainly wear out as time goes on, even when the watch is not in active use. One of the most common tips you will get is to stop the clock so that it does not waste battery power. Another practical tip is to change it at certain times, so as not to damage it, which will damage the watch. We would advise you to act in a way that seems most practical and economical for you.

What is the best place to store?

Once you are sure that they are well cleaned and stored in their packaging, you must also find a good place to store them. It is best to avoid direct sunlight, ultraviolet rays, or, as already mentioned, humidity. You need to choose a drawer or part of a display case where they will not be exposed but will be protected from dust and other possible environmental influences.

Find the part of the house where there is not much sun, to make sure they are at the right temperature. Whether you choose a drawer or part of a closet, or they will be in a box but on a shelf, you must make sure that they are well protected and more importantly, that curious visitors to your home will not have the freedom to touch and try them.

Every luxury collection requires appropriate storage conditions, for one day to be even more valuable. Only preserved pieces are valuable pieces. Collectors know exactly how important it is to devote time and attention to valuables. Only by keeping them properly, we can be sure that in the coming years they will be in excellent condition and that all parts will work properly. If you notice that there is a change, you need to take them regularly to a watchmaker who knows his job well.

It is always up to you to make sure they work properly, no matter how well you store them. We recommend that you do these checks yourself, at least a few times a month, even for watches that you do not wear often.

Only in this way can you be sure that you take care of them and do everything you can for their longevity.