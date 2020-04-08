Techniques on How to Stop a Dog from Barking in 2020

Dogs are referred to as the man’s best friend. It does a lot of things like guarding the house, making adorable stuff, a stress reliever, barking, and more. However, there are times that dogs can also bear problems, especially when it comes to the bark.

It is known that barking is natural and is a part of their essence as a dog, but having it too loud can be a problem. Given this, learning some methods or techniques on how to stop a dog from barking effectively is essential. But first, let us first know the reasons why a dog barks.

Why Dogs Bark?

No one expects a dog not to bark. It is a part of their essence as a dog, and it comes naturally just like how humans can have the capability to be rational. Barking serves as the mean of dogs to communicate with another and to give signs to the environment it has around. However, there are certain reasons behind every dog bark, and here are those:

Protection

Every dog has its own territory, and when other dogs, animals, and even humans enter it, the dogs are triggered to bark to protect it. When an anonymous being comes nearer to a dog’s territory, it can be observed that the bark gets louder. This is to give a sign that the place is their territory.

Fear

Some dogs bark due to fear of anything that catches their attention. This kind of reason and situation can happen anywhere.

Loneliness

Dogs, just like wolves, are known as pack animals. This means that they must have a pack or group. If none, they can feel loneliness, which triggers them to bark. It is only a way for them to catch attention for a potential pack or group that they can meddle with at any moment.

Greeting

Dogs are known as a soft-hearted and adorable animal. Whenever they see a familiar individual or thing, barking can be a way for them to greet. This happens typically inside homes that have dogs inside. When the owner comes home, for example, from work or school, dogs do bark to greet them aside from their wagging tails.

Attention Seeking

The last reason why dogs bark is because of attention-seeking. When dogs want a thing, especially food, barking is their way to seek attention.

Techniques and Methods to Stop or Minimize Dogs from Barking

Now that we are done with the reasons why dogs bark, let us then proceed to the effective techniques and methods to stop or minimize them from barking.

Teach the Quiet Command to Your Dog

Dogs are one of the most intelligent animals, and it is proven by the trained dogs that can do great in entertaining the people, healing (therapy dogs), security operations (police dogs), and many more. So, it will only be simple to teach your dog the quiet command. This command will give you the power to keep your dog from barking with a simple tap or sign. Just make sure that the dog can understand the sign, and don’t forget about the treats after.

Keep Them Tired

This technique may have a negative approach to you, yet this is effective. Making the dog feel tired does not mean any negative action. You can make your dog tired through long walks at the park, exercise, playing with them, and a lot more. By doing any of these, the dog will choose to sleep over barking.

The only problem in this technique is that the dog will be useless since it cannot effectively do its purpose: to guard and protect the house from any intruder or any problem. But, if you are confident that dogs are not that much needed for the security of the house, this technique can be applied to take them always at sound sleep.

Ask for An Incompatible Behavior

When your dog started barking out loud and bears distraction to you, ask for inappropriate behavior from them. Here, all you have to do is to teach your dog how to react to their barking stimuli through anything that can inhibit them from barking, such as lying in his bed. For instance, when someone is knocking at the door, and your dog started barking, you can simply toss a treat to make him stop. Also, tell the dog to stay in that place until you have safely opened the door.

Stare and Ignore

Another technique to make your dog stop barking is just by simply ignoring it. Dogs are barking due to any reason, and one of that is seeking your attention. So, if your dog isn’t stopping from barking, simply give him a stare until he stops and ignores it after. It is said that having an eye to eye contact with your dog allows them to understand your emotions and vice versa.

Remove the Reward or Motivation

For the last technique, you must remove the reward or any other motivation that triggers your dog to bark. Rewards and motivations can be the treats, kisses, attention, and other else. So, if you can observe that the reason of his bark is to get a reward or motivation, better remove it.

These are only some of the techniques that you can apply to stop or just minimize your dog from barking successfully. By following any of these, you can achieve a peaceful and quiet living even with a dog. Also, doing the abovementioned techniques can serve as ways for you to connect and create more moments with your dog.

If you cannot apply the techniques, trusting the professionals such as the Barx Buddy Device can help you a lot, read review to learn more about bark buddy stop dog barking device. Always remember that a dog is the best pet that you can ever have in your life. They are angels sent from above that will bring happiness, hope, and love in our lives. Providing them the best care and love will always count and will always remain in their hearts forever. So, love your dogs because they are the best.