6 Steps to Take Before and After Water Damage – 2020 Guide

There are some states in the United States and countries around the world that continuously experience flooding in certain seasons throughout the year. Unfortunately, there really is no exact way to protect a property from such flooding. When there is heavy rain, a burst pipe, or local flooding, there simply is no way to prevent water damage. The fact is that it will happen and if you do live in such a location, you need to accept the fact that it is possible.

However, just because there is a possibility of flooding in your area, does not mean that you cannot do anything to reduce the amount of water damage to your house. There are several preventative steps you can take before the flood and after to ensure that the water damage will be as low as possible.

To help you with that exact problem, I decided to write this guide for 2020 and to give you all those steps you need to take before and after water damage. I suggest that you read through this entire article to ensure that you have the right knowledge to deal with such problems.

Water sensors

Water sensors are specifically installed for houses, buildings, or offices that are very prone to any kind of leak. In other words, if you are aware that the pipes inside of the walls of your property and can start leaking any day, you should probably install some sensors that will detect that leak.

This is a step you can take to prevent any kind of water-related damage to your home. With the sensor, you will get a notification or a warning to tell you that you need to take immediate action against this problem.

Sump pump

This is another piece of equipment, a device that will protect your water from all kinds of flooding. It does not matter whether it is from rain, a leak, or local flooding, the pump will be able to push out any water that enters your basement or the ground floor.

However, to achieve the best possible effect with this pump, I would suggest connecting it with a water sensor. Once these two devices are connected, the pump can activate anytime there is flooding in your basement.

This is probably the best way you can prevent any kind of damage happening on your property. Of course, things will get wet during the process, but it is still much better than letting all your other furniture and items that you keep in the basement or in your storage submerged.

Clean out all your drains and gutters

However, flooding does not always happen on the ground floor or in the basement. Sometimes, the liquid can come pouring down from the ceiling. To be more specific, a leak is possible from the ceiling is possible when it is heavily raining outside and a weak point in your roof where liquid can pass through.

This is the worst type of situation that you can get yourself into. There simply is no way you can directly protect your house from such a leak. The only thing you can do is to start cleaning everything after the rain stops.

Although, there are some things you can try to avoid such a situation. You will need to check every single drain and gutter around your home to ensure that water can flow to the ground easily instead of having to go through the roof of your home. It might not seem like you are doing a lot, but it may be of great help during such a scary situation.

Check pipes for leaks

One of the most common causes of water damage in any kind of home is because of an inside leak. Unfortunately, this is very common because a lot of times people do not want to accept the fact that the piping and plumbing in their home are simply too old to handle anything.

By prolonging the process of replacing the plumbing and all those old pipes, leaks are bound to happen. So, if you do not want to find yourself in a very scary and expensive situation, I would recommend checking all of the accessible pipes in your home for possible leaks. If you do find any problematic pipes, I would try tightening them.

Although, that will not work always. This is why you should probably consider hiring professional services that will be able to replace, repair, or restore pipes from water damage as suggested by coloradowaterfowl.com. An expert will be much more experience regarding this kind of situation and will know exactly what to do.

Give your insurance company a call

If the flood was unavoidable and there already is some severe damage to your house, the first thing you will need to do is call your insurance company. I hope that you have insured your house because that may save you a lot of trouble, stress, and money.

Usually, insurance companies are very protective when they have to provide you with compensation, but they do not really have an option when it comes to a flood. Often, they just accept their “defeat” and will give you the money you need to repair that damage.

Find a place to stay

If there is serious flooding in your area and in your home, you should probably consider finding a new and safe place to stay and sleep. You probably think that is very safe to sleep in their home even if there was a minor flood, but it actually isn’t. The mold that will start forming on the dry walls, your furniture, and other objects/items in your home can be very toxic and dangerous. They can be especially toxic for children.

So, instead of risking it, you should probably just get yourself a hotel room or you will be able to stay for a couple of days. Once everything is back to normal, you can return to your home.

I hope that you will never find yourself in a location with frequent flooding or in a situation with water damage. However, if you do, I hope that this article will help you get back on your feet.