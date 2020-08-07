What Steps Should I Take Following My Car Accident in 2020

When you are involved in a serious collision, the moments immediately following the incident can be quite stressful. It can be challenging to take on these responsibilities alone, especially without prior experience. According to the experienced car accident lawyers at Reyes Law, after an auto accident there are several important tasks to follow to protect your rights as a victim. To assist you in handling these circumstances, appropriately, we have provided an in-depth guide on what to do after an accident.

Contact the Police

To many, this seems to be an extreme measure, but it is necessary for accidents of all kinds. Police officers can offer many different services after a collision:

Securing the scene: If the vehicles need to be moved to the shoulder and out of further danger, then the officer will ensure that this happens. Further, accidents can bring out the worst in people. If there is a chance that anyone may become violent as you attempt to exchange information, the officers will protect you from any potential assaults.

Having this legal documentation provided by a law enforcement officer offers an objective perspective of your case that stubborn insurers cannot manipulate.

Document All Evidence at the Scene of the Crash

As mentioned above, you will need to collect documentation alongside the police report you will be filing. The combination of evidence recorded by you, as well as the officer, will surely provide an irrefutable case for compensation on your behalf. The factors that you will be expected to record will be similar to those gathered by the officer:

Photo and video evidence of all damages. Document everything that you possibly can at the scene of the collision. If possible, leave everything untouched. Meaning that if there are components hanging off your vehicle or certain positions that will demonstrate the full extent of the property damage, do your best to photograph these details as they naturally occurred. If there is mechanical damage that can only be demonstrated by closing and opening doors, for example, record a video instead.

Some accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. If you are unsure of all the details of the event that led to your crash, then it is vital that you collect additional perspectives from eyewitnesses. This can mean the difference between you succeeding or failing to prove liability in your case. Environmental conditions. Again, this will echo the information recorded by the police officer. This is critical in case there is confusion regarding liability. For instance, if the roads were slick, the other party must still be held accountable, even if their vehicle hydroplaned or a similar occurrence.

Report the Incident to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

State laws vary on this matter, but the general rule after an accident is to report the incident to the DMV. For example, in California, anyone who is involved in an auto collision is legally required to report the incident to their DMV within ten days. However, the stipulations of this statute go further. It may not always be the case that you are required to report an incident. Concerning the California rule, this report is required only as long as the following criteria apply:

The property damage exceeded $1000

Someone was injured in the collision

Someone was killed in the collision

Neglecting to file this report after an accident can result in severe consequences, even if you are the victim. Those who fail to report their incident to the DMV may have their license suspended, which could then affect your eligibility for insurance coverage in the future. This, of course, can be appealed if this discipline was issued falsely. Yet, you still need to do everything in your power to avoid such consequences.

Call Your Insurance Provider

Most insurance companies only provide brief windows in which their policyholders can file a report. Further, it is best that you call as soon as possible. Any delay may result in your insurance company suspecting you to be at fault.

Keep in mind that when you are discussing the incident with your insurance provider, you should never speculate liability or admit fault in any capacity, even if you do suspect that you may have caused the crash. The determination of liability is exclusively the responsibility of your insurer and the judge overseeing your trial, should it go to court. Any admission of guilt will only give your insurer grounds on which they can deny you compensation.

Once you have completed all these steps, you must contact an attorney. They will seal the deal, so to speak, in ensuring a successful claim for damages after your accident. You may be unfamiliar with all that it takes to handle the manipulation and stubbornness that insurers and others put forth when progressing in the litigation process, but your lawyer will be prepared to defend you from this. Get in touch with a lawyer as soon as possible once you have completed the steps provided in this guide.