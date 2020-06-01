Stephanie Pratt Starts An Outrage With: “Shoot The Looters” Tweet

Stephanie Pratt’s criminal past is being brought to the center of attention again after “The Hills: New Beginnings” star tweeted “shoot the looters” amid the George Floyd protests.

“Shoot the looters — using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down” Pratt tweeted on Sunday.

The phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” was used by President Donald Trump on Twitter Friday in response to demonstrations that took place in Minneapolis. Twitter said the statement violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. Pratt’s remark has been heavily criticized by many users, but it hasn’t been taken down yet.

In 2006, Pratt was arrested in Oahu, Hawaii, for shoplifting $1,300 worth of merchandise from a Neiman Marcus store. She was charged with second-degree theft and pleaded guilty, Page Six reported.

The most liked response to Pratt’s message received over 15K nods: “Remember when you got arrested for stealing from neiman marcus, you f—king racist hypocrite”.

Pratt didn’t stop there, voicing her empathy for businesses more than for slain George Floyd.

My heart breaks for all of these businesses around LA affected. First the quarantine & now this pic.twitter.com/PO96Kr6w3i — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) June 1, 2020