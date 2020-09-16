8 Ways to Stay Safe When File Sharing Online – 2020 Guide

Nowadays, it is possible to send any file to someone through the internet. There are different applications and online services through which you can share any file of any size to anyone. No doubt that there is a limitation in every software or email client. When it comes to security, then also your folders are at higher risk.

It is necessary to keep your files protected so that no one can access or hack personal details of you and your business. In the following write-up, we will discuss different ways to stay safe while sharing your data online. By using this fantastic guide, you will be able to transfer your folders securely.

Some applications like FileWhopper are quite effective because it ensures complete security while sharing your data digitally. If you feel that you are getting in risk, then it is better to move out of that condition. Let us check out some ways to keep the information protected.

1. Keep Your Files Protected with Strong Password

It is necessary to lock your files with a strong password so that no one can access crucial data inside it. When you share any folder, the receiver can get it and ask for the password. The person should be trustworthy and keep your password safe by not telling it to anyone. Anyone with good hacking skills can hack your files.

It is necessary to make your password strong by making it long and including special and alphanumeric characters. If you make a better combination, then it will be challenging for the hacker to get the password.

2. Update Your Security Software

When you share files through online platforms or any application, the file may get corrupt due to malware. It is necessary to ensure whether your security tool is properly updated and operating well. If not, then you must update them. In the complete downloading and installing process of the updates, you need to disable the firewall for legitimating the P2P program.

3. Use Encrypted Channels

You must share your delicate files on the channel which offers encryption. At the receiver side, the data will be decrypted and then, accessed by the receiver. In this way, you are protecting your crucial folders and making them entirely safe. You can get this facility with many tools. Your files will be automatically encrypted and hence, get complete protection.

The encryption is done with the help of specific algorithms like RSA, ECDH, etc. You need to check the service offered by online platforms or third-party tools. When you feel ensured, then only use the application for transferring data from source to destination.

4. Do Not Download Any File in Case of Any Doubt

Sharing any crucial information on any online platform or file-sharing software can be challenging because there is a risk of hacking of data. It is necessary to ensure whether you are doing the right thing on the right platform.

If you have any doubt while sharing your information, then it is better to stop doing and search for another secure option. Security is a crucial factor, and one must not ignore it for the sake of the reputation of their business.

5. Search for the Secure Services

Many applications are there over the internet, which offers file-sharing services. But not everyone is secure enough for safe transfers. It is necessary to ensure whether any platform works up to mark. For that, you need to check the reviews and what people are saying about it.

If you get positive feedback, then you can easily proceed with that service. Whenever you download, installing and using any tool, you must check whether it is sending files correctly and securely. If you find any security breach, then it is better to move on and look for other applications.

6. Never Upload Any Copyrighted Data

When you copy someone’s data and upload it to some platform, then it is a criminal offense. You cannot share any private data with the name of your company. You should have unique content to share and upload. While sharing your data, if someone hacks your information and get the copyrighted data, then you have to suffer through various legal actions.

7. Secure Your Emails

Phishing is a hacking technique, which is common in emails. One can get every crucial information through this method. You need to be alert and keep your data protected. There are specific email settings to keep the attachment of an email completely protected. When you are sending an email, you can apply the settings. The right receiver will know how to get access to the file.

These settings are quite reliable and do not infect your data in any case. If you have any anti-virus installed in your system, then you can apply settings for your emails. The tool can easily scan all the emails and check whether it is infected or not. In this way, your files will be protected from phishing.

8. Use Portable Devices Carefully

There is a possibility of getting viruses in your system if you connect an infected portable device. It can also affect file-sharing software or services. It is necessary to check these gadgets by scanning them.

You must whether these devices are safe to use or not. You should try such storage devices on another system to keep your data safe. If you have any doubts, then you should not plug it in your computer. Therefore, you must be careful enough while handling such gadgets.

The Bottom Line

File sharing on different online platforms or installed third-party applications can be challenging when it comes to security. Everyone is concerned about the safety of their crucial data while sending it to someone. It is necessary to stay alert and follow some essential measures to keep the information secured.

If you follow techniques as mentioned earlier, then it will be easy for you to share your files to your colleagues, friends or family safely. If you do not consider these methods, then one day, you will lose your data and your company growth.