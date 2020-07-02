5 Tips to Remember When Starting Your First Business Venture -2020 Guide

With so many resources available today to young entrepreneurs, starting a business can be a straightforward process. Even so, it’s impossible not to face some challenges along the way. Before reaching stability and profitability, there’s a learning curve to get through.

It’s nice to be your own boss, but you have to remember that the buck stops with you. You will be the one that is the first to arrive at work and the last to leave. Not only that but even though you don’t have a boss, you’ll be a servant to your customers or clients. It’s very rewarding, but at the same time very challenging.

This is not meant to dissuade you. It’s just a warning that you’ll need to be aware of some of the speed bumps that you’ll be facing when you strike out on your own.

Read on to discover our top five tips for entrepreneurs launching their first business venture.

Avoid Burnout

Caught up in the excitement of seeing your ideas come to life, you may put too much on your shoulders without realizing it. Passion and drive are mandatory for business success, but neglecting your health and well-

being while pursuing your entrepreneurial dreams will show its negative impact later on.

Devote as much time and energy to your business as you see necessary, but avoid excessive stress and exhaustion. For increased energy, healthy eating and sleeping habits give better results in the short, medium, and long-term than sleepless nights and fast food.

If you feel like you are going through the motions on a sort of autopilot, that might be a sign you are heading towards burnout. Or, if you are having a hard time getting out of bed, like sleeping through an alarm, then you are surely overtired and will soon burn out.

This means it is time to take a break. Even if you feel that you can’t, just take some time away to relax a bit.

Keep Costs Low

The same enthusiasm that pushes you to work hard can cause you to be unrealistic about the business decisions you make. Renting a large office space can feel like a great achievement, but is the cost justified when

you’re just starting? Not exactly. The rent will put a huge hole in your budget with little benefit.

Sometimes you just have to spend money to make money, but you do have to do audits on occasion to see where you may be wasting money and reallocate those resources where they belong.

Be realistic about what you can do with your budget. Have a look at your business expenses and see which you can reduce. For example, instead of paying for an expensive office, you could store your materials, equipment or supplies with a dedicated business storage service like Safestore for a fraction of the cost.

Keep Your Job for a While

Without being unnecessarily pessimistic, it’s important to realize that almost half of all businesses fail in their first year for reasons that may not have anything to do with the competence of the business owner.

Even if all goes well, it will take a while until you can pocket some profit. Keeping your job after launching your business gives you a safety net and a larger budget to invest in the business.

Be prepared for some long days when you do this. However, having security from a salary that comes while you are spending money hand over fist for your business will be very appreciated. Try to avoid using your salary to float the business, however. You should keep those separate and use the salary to support your family or pay your personal bills.

Invest in Your Team

As much motivation and drive you’d have, your success in the business world depends on your ability to recruit dependable and competent people to work with. As a business owner, you need to learn to create cohesion in the workplace, motivate your team, and navigate the challenges of interpersonal management with grace and professionalism. Working with the right people can be a huge relief when you’re facing problems.

With trustworthy employees, you will have a support system in times of crisis and people to bounce ideas off. Invest time and energy from the beginning in growing mutually satisfying relationships with your workers.

You’re also going to save lots of money in the long run. When they have the tools they need to succeed they are more likely to stick with your company. If they don’t feel like they are supported, then you will have high employee turnover. And replacing those workers is very expensive.

When in Doubt, Seek an Expert

When starting your first business, you get in contact with many new things, which can be difficult to understand even to someone more experienced. Navigating taxes, contracts and legislation requires, more often than not, professional expertise.

It might be tempting in the beginning, when your business is small and you only have a few clients, to try to do things on your own. However, mistakes are costly in business, so whenever you find yourself in doubt, take the trouble to seek expert advice. This way you will avoid complications further down the road.

Basically, what you are looking for is a mentor that will take you on as a sort of student and take you under their wing. They have been around the block and know what to expect. Also, having a network of peers to rely on is something every business owner should have. Look for networking events in your area or even online where you can meet others that are in the same boat. By helping each other out, you can all have a better chance at success.

Starting a successful business requires a wide range of skills but thankfully, you don’t have to figure it all out on your own. There are going to be lots of helping hands throughout the process.