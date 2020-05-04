Oscar Winner Taika Waititi To Direct New “Star Wars” Movie

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Hollywood Reporter/Getty

The exciting news was announced on the Star Wars Twitter account revealing that Taika Waititi will direct a new Star Wars movie. Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, who recently won Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” and directed the widely-acclaimed first season finale episode of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release with Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”). Waititi also directed “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Image source: WorldNews24

The news was announced today, May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day.

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

8 + 2 =